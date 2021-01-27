Weighing Steelers Cap Casualty Options Ahead of Uncertain Offseason

It's a tale as old as time itself: The Pittsburgh Steelers wiggling themselves out of salary cap hell. General Manager Kevin Colbert and Vice President Omar Khan are notorious for having a few tricks up their sleeves to clean their plate of salary cap issues, and the 2021 offseason looks to provide another challenge for the Steelers front office.

Next year's version of the salary cap has yet to be solidified, largely due to the league still figuring out/calculating how much of a financial loss was suffered due to COVID-19. NBC's Mike Florio says the final cap number still is being discussed despite a floor of $175 million being agreed upon prior to the season:

"There has been talk that the cap won't drop that low, and that it possibly could remain in the range of $195 million. The final number, however, will result from a negotiation between the NFL and the NFL Players Association," says Florio.

"The players surely will want the cap to be as high as it can be. Multiple teams will want that, too, in order to avoid having to create the space necessary to comply with a $175 million spending limit.

Plenty of owners, in contrast, don't want to delay the full brunt of the impact of the 2020 losses. They view it as an interest-free loan to players. And that mentality would push the final number closer to $175 million. A league source with knowledge of the situation suggests that the salary cap could be in the range of $180 million."

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly points out the Steelers have already saved some dough, without doing very much:

With McDonald's retirement, the Steelers have a projected deficit of $24 million dollars should there be a $180 million dollar salary cap, per Spotrac. Wherever the final cap number rests, Pittsburgh will inevitably have work to do in order to be in compliance by the first league day of the year, March 17.

Weighing the Steelers' cap-cutting options heading into the offseason:

*All figures are used assuming cuts are made prior to June 1 and are derived from OverTheCap*

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Cap Number: $41 million

Dead Money: $22.25 million

Potential Savings: $19 million

Let's be real, the likelihood of the Steelers cutting Ben Roethlisberger is about the same as you or I taking his place. It just won't happen. However, the team has been known (Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu for example) to kindly force players to retire, although if Roethlisberger decides he wants one more go, I'm not sure the organization blocks him from doing that. With the Steelers' roster ready to compete now, it wouldn't make sense to move on to a guy such as Mason Rudolph or a rookie quarterback.

Regardless, that $41 million cap number is the highest in the NFL, and quite frankly, it needs to come down a few notches. This can be accomplished by a simple contract extension, spreading Roethlisberger's money down the line a few years and potentially freeing up $14.3 million dollars for 2021.

It appears as if there are two routes the Steelers will take when it comes to Roethlisberger. Should he retire, they will save $19 million dollars in cap space. Should he wish to return, an extension is crucial in allowing more financial freedom for the front office.

OG David DeCastro

Cap Number: $14.29 million

Dead Money: $5.5 million

Potential Savings: $8.75 million

Few have fallen off as quickly as David DeCastro, who once was considered to be one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league. While some will point to the abdominal injury he suffered early in the season as a reason why his play dropped, the now 31-year-old finds himself as a potential name to be axed from the Steelers' roster.

With a stellar rookie campaign from Kevin Dotson, the question is not if he will start in 2021, but who Dotson will replace. Matt Feiler is not expected back, creating an opening at left guard for Dotson to slide in. The depth behind Dotson isn't anything to write home about on either side of the ball, and if the Steelers don't currently have serious plans to draft an offensive guard early in the 2021 NFL Draft, it's likely DeCastro hangs around for one more season.

Does Pittsburgh believe DeCastro can return to a high level of play? $14 million to a player underperforming doesn't sit very well, as that money can be used elsewhere in free agency. Upcoming free agents and potential linemen available at pick number 24 in the NFL Draft may dictate DeCastro's future.

CB Joe Haden

Cap Number: $15.575 million

Dead Money: $8.575 million

Potential Savings: $7 million

Since his arrival in Pittsburgh, cornerback Joe Haden has been a popular pick by national media as a potential cut for the Steelers to make given his cap hit and age. Haden, to his credit, immediately boosted Pittsburgh's secondary and has been the team's best outside cornerback since Ike Taylor.

Haden, who turns 32 this year, has somewhat real consideration to be cut by the team if needed. Some of that money may be used to help retain the likes of Mike Hilton or Cam Sutton, who would presumably play more on the boundary in the absence of Haden for a cheaper price tag.

However, given the severe lack of depth behind Haden, a very small chance of signing meaningful players in free agency and the organization's lack of success drafting at the position, Haden likely sticks around as the team's best cornerback despite also being one of the oldest players on the team.

C Maurkice Pouncey

Cap Number: $14.475 million

Dead Money: $6.475 million

Potential Savings: $8 million

Sharing much of the same sentiment that follows David DeCastro, there's no denying Pouncey played at an extremely high level for a long stretch of time. However, that stretch did not include the tail end of the 2020 season, as father time appears to have caught up with one of the best centers in the league.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pouncey is expected to announce his retirement very soon, barring a change of heart. Should this be true, the $8 million dollars in cap relief would be significant for the Steelers, and Pouncey would be able to go out on his own terms, rather than being forced out by the organization.

With J.C. Hassenauer viewed as an unlikely long-term solution at the center position, it will be up to the Steelers to quickly find Pouncey's replacement, should Pouncey either retire or be cut. It's clear, however, that it's likely for the best if Pouncey is not starting for the Steelers in 2021.

LB Vince Williams

Cap Number: $7 million

Dead Money: $3 million

Potential Savings: $4 million

Make no mistake about it, Vince Williams perfectly embodies what it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. The perfect mix of mental and physical toughness to anchor the middle of the defense is a dying breed in the NFL, as Williams appears to be one of the last of a dying breed.

However, the Steelers showed somewhat remarkable depth at the inside linebacker position in 2020, running through the likes of Robert Spillane, Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen beneath the likes of Williams and Devin Bush. With Bush set to return from a torn ACL in 2021, all eyes are on the other inside linebacker position.

Financially, it does make sense for the Steelers to move on from Williams given the depth displayed last season. However, Williams is a crucial centerpiece of the defense, and it would be tough to see him depart from the Steelers locker room.

Unlikely, but Other Names to Watch

CB Steven Nelson

Cutting Steven Nelson would save the Steelers $8.25 million in cap space, a higher figure than Joe Haden's. Nelson's play took a step back in 2020 after a tremendous 2019 campaign with the Steelers, yet Nelson isn't likely to see his name on the chopping block, especially if Haden is released.

TE Eric Ebron

Vance McDonald retiring really put this idea to sleep, if it was even there to begin with. However, with a cool $6 million dollars saved by cutting Ebron, that move may have been made if the Steelers were confident they could grab another reliable TE to pair with McDonald. Now, fully expect Ebron to be back with the team.

OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Chukwuma Okorafor figures to be a small piece of Pittsburgh's offensive line puzzle next year, whether it be at left or right tackle. However, should the team fancy Zach Banner and a high draft pick on the other side, cutting Okorafor would net the Steelers a little over $2 million dollars. It's unlikely Okorafor departs due to his small price tag, somewhat acceptable level of play and versatility to play either tackle position.

