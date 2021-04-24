Staff Picks: Steelers Draft Bold Predictions

When it comes to predicting the NFL Draft on a yearly basis, so few are able to correctly pinpoint a majority of selections through the three day gauntlet of 32 teams hand-picking new players. While it's not quite March Madness levels of difficulty, the NFL Draft lends itself to be some of the best unpredictable entertainment that even reality television can't replicate.

Among the teams that offer a mysterious presence on who they may be taking are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are able to go in a myriad of different directions when they're on the clock with pick number 24.

While running back appears to be the favorite in terms of positions of target for the Steelers in majority of mock drafts, possibilities of an offensive linemen, cornerback or inside linebacker also linger, although each position comes with their respective pros/cons.

Staying true with traditional draft coverage, the staff of AllSteelers came together to discuss who we believe will be the Steelers' first-round pick, while also sharing any bold predictions we may have for the black and gold as well:

With the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select...

Donnie Druin- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Unless they trade up, the Steelers will most likely be choosing the "Best Player Available" route for their selection, and should the NFL Draft pan out like we think it will (it probably won't, but, you know), Harris will be one of, if not the, best players remaining on the board. I personally am not a fan of drafting running backs early, but with how the dominoes have fallen, it appears Harris is destined to be in black and gold.

Noah Strackbein- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Steelers might not have Najee Harris as their biggest need in the NFL Draft, but they know they need a running back. Their first-round options will center around running back, left tackle and center, and if Harris is still on the board he's the best player available. The Steelers love choosing best player available.

Connor Deitrich- Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

While the medical history can be a red flag with Dickerson, the talent on the field is quite the opposite. In Dickerson, the Steelers get a well-rounded center who can anchor the offensive line for years to come. There might not be a way to replace Maurkice Pouncey, but Dickerson is an ideal candidate to get the first try.

Jarrett Bailey - Travis Eitenne, RB, Clemson

Bold Predictions

Donnie Druin- Should the Steelers not go the running back route in the first-round, I'd be willing to bet a good chunk of change the position is addressed on day two of the draft. As far as bold predictions go, it's hard to boldly dictate what the Steelers may or may not do. I believe they're comfortable with their inside linebacker depth and won't address it in the draft, while also believing they'll package two of their eight picks and move up at some point. Also, for what it's worth, if Justin Fields somehow escapes the top seven, you make a phone call and move up.

Noah Strackbein- It might sound a little crazy, but the Steelers might not draft a running back. The gap between first and second round runners in the draft class is significant, and if the Steelers believe they can find better talent at a different position (assuming Harris and Etienne are gone at pick 24) they'll boost other needs and ride it out with the Benny Snell Jr, Anthony McFarland backfield they have right now.

Connor Deitrich- More picks are used on defense than offense. It may not be all that bold given the Steelers recent draft history. After the way 2020 finished, though, it felt imminent that the offense would be addressed in big ways in the draft. However, the offseason has shaken out in a way that made defense a priority again. Linebacker, edge, cornerback (maybe twice) and defensive line are all draft needs that will be addressed before positions like quarterback, wide receiver, and maybe even tight end.

Jarrett Bailey- I think Pittsburgh will get another wide receiver in the mid-rounds. Whether it be a guy like Shi Smith or Demetric Felton, they’ll grab another weapon before the draft is over