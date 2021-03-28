Steelers Post-Free Agency Mock Draft: Offensive Focus Includes 3rd Round Trade With Jets

Free agency was not kind to the Steelers. Entering the off-season in a cap abyss left them with the realization that they could lose a number of players who were no longer under contract. Lo and behold, the Steelers lost five defensive starters in a span of less than a week. That said, Pittsburgh will have to do well come draft day in order to restore some depth to both sides of the ball. Let's take a look at my latest Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft:

Round 1 (24th overall): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

Etienne has all the potential to become Alvin Kamara 2.0. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield makes him a glove-like fit in the Steelers' offense. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland have both shown flashes, but nothing to the extent of a full-time starter. Reports said that Mike Tomlin had extensive conversations with Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney during Clemson's pro day; were those conversations about a certain running back? If so, get ready for a big year out of the backfield from Travis Etienne.

Round 2 (55th overall): OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

The Steelers are in need of a starting left tackle. Al Villanueva is gone, and Chukwuma Okorafor didn't impress when he was in the starting lineup. Radunz was one of the main reasons the Bison as a team averaged over 280 rushing yards per game. Putting him on Big Ben's blindside would give him more time to throw than he had down the stretch, and the ground attack with the newly-drafted Travis Etienne could grow to new heights.

Round 3 (87th overall): Trade!

Steelers Receive: Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold New York Jets Receive: 3rd Round Pick, 2022 5th Round Pick

This season will be Big Ben's swan song in a Steelers uniform, and Pittsburgh needs a succession plan. Sam Darnold has so much untapped potential that has yet to be fully on display due to the Jets not giving him any resemblance to an NFL team. Don't forget, though, that the Jets have yet to win a game without Darnold since he was drafted in 2018. And in 2019, he was 7-6 as a starter, and the Jets could have made a wildcard push if Darnold didn't come down with mono in the first month of the season. Getting Darnold could help Pittsburgh avoid any sort of fall-off once Big Ben retires, and with the weapons at his disposal, Darnold could finally begin to flourish.

Round 4 (128th overall): CB DJ Daniel, Georgia

Daniel is very solid in press coverage. With the Steelers' lack of cornerback depth following the departures of Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson, you can bet they will look for a cornerback in the draft. Daniel looked very good in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. He was consistently making plays in 7-on7s and was stout in 1-on-1s. Don't be surprised, though, if the Steelers pursue one of the available cornerbacks on the market, such as A.J. Bouye or Casey Hayward. Daniel would be a solid depth piece and could contribute on special teams, as well.

Round 4 (140th overall): C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

A four-year starter in the middle of Kentucky's offensive line, Jackson would be a very solid mid-round pick to help Pittsburgh reload up front. Trying to fill the shoes of a Hall of Fame center won't be easy, but Jackson doesn't have to be Maurkice Pouncey to be considered a success. He's quick on his feet, and would be another guy who can help up front to get the Steelers ground attack back to where it needs to be.

Round 6 (216th overall): WR Trevon Grimes, Florida

*Insert quote on how the Steelers are great at drafting receivers here.* Now that that is out of the way, the Steelers could use a fifth guy on the depth chart. While Ray-Ray McCloud re-signed for the 2021 season, his role offensively was limited in comparison to his use as a return specialist. Grimes 6'4" frame would make him a solid red zone threat opposite of Chase Claypool, and his big-play ability was evident in 2020, averaging over 15 yards a catch.

Round 7 (245th overall): EDGE Malik Herring, Georgia

Herring is the second Bulldog to come to Pittsburgh in this mock draft, and he would give them much-needed help in terms of depth on the defensive line. While Tyson Alualu has decided to return to Pittsburgh, there is very little help behind him, Stephon Tuitt and Cam Heyward. While Herring isn't the quickest, he has a solid frame to him and could get reps in the 3-technique.

Round 7 (254 overall): S Christian Uphoff, Illinois State

Uphoff was one of my draft crushes in Mobile. He was named practice player of the week, and showed his versatility. He is physical but can be nimble and go toe-to-toe in coverage. Uphoff would give the Steelers some depth at safety, and he could be a guy they line up in the box in dime packages over time.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.