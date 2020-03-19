AllSteelers
Still Plenty of Guard Options Left for Steelers

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have done everything and anything to go from no one to someone in free agency. Coming into the week over the salary cap and finding themselves with $10 million left to spend, it's easy to say they've exceeded expectations for the new league year. 

Through three days of legal tampering and free agency, Pittsburgh has franchise tagged Bud Dupree, placed tenders on Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton, and signed Kam Canaday and Zach Banner to new deals. 

But they aren't done yet. Expectations are for the Steelers to find a new guard in free agency after B.J. Finney signed a 2-year, $8 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. If the goal is to find a replacement for Finney and a now retired Ramon Foster, there's plenty of options left on the market. 

Josh Kline

Josh Kline sits in free agency as a hit-or-miss type player. As a mid-level starting guard, Kline has plenty of potential to become a quality lineman when surrounded by Pro Bowl players like he would be in Pittsburgh. 

He also has the potential to be a wasted contract. 

After an average year in Minnesota, Kline was cut during the team's. efforts to find available cash. In a market that has a pretty decent number of starting linemen, the 30-year-old won't be a major pay day player. 

If the Steelers are thinking bridge guard with potential - one they can keep for a year or three depending on how players like Darrius Grey and Zach Banner develop - Kline could be their best option. 

Andrus Peat

At 26-years-old, Andrus Peat is still a player you can sign with the expectations of being a franchise guard. That's if the Steelers are thinking of a franchise lineman, right now. 

Grey and Banner could find themselves involved heavily in the rotations this season. If they still believe both, and Chuks Okorafor, could be the future of the offensive line, they may not be in the market for a guy like Peat. 

Someone who should sign for a decent check, Peat is a problem solver for Pittsburgh. It doesn't come down to fit -  he fits well - it comes down to what their plans moving forward are. 

Mike Person

An aging veteran with a few years left in the tank. Mike Person brings solid pass protection and the knowledge and leadership of a successful career. After a down year in San Francisco, he's looking for one last run. 

There won't be a ton of money involved and he'll provide leadership to the younger guys in the locker room. The respect level throughout the league will match well with the veterans like David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey. If we're talking about keeping the line a group of proven vets, Person is the move. 

His ability to play center will also give flexibility if Pouncey has to miss time for some reason. A job Finney took over plenty of times, Person could give a security blanket to a group that's looking for another filler piece. 

Dakota Dozier

Dakota Dozier essentially provides the exact role Finney did. A flexible guard who can play both sides of the line, Dozier is a high quality backup for any team. 

The Steelers have the option to move the offensive line around. Matt Feiler has played guard before and could return this season. Banner and Okorafor can work at right tackle and Dozier could play a backup role. 

This gives Pittsburgh the depth on a very affordable budget. If Finney signed for $8 million, Dozier can't be asking for much more. To keep the line depth in tact, it's an easy yes to make.

If they want to move puzzle pieces. 

