Sakamoto: Steelers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Every year, NFL teams have needs heading into the off-season. Whether it’s salary-cap management, scouting department shake-ups, or signing coveted free-agents, every NFL team tries their best in placing their best foot forward, in preparation for the upcoming NFL draft.

And the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different.

A team that finished 8-8 after losing their last three regular-season games, they will be looking to vastly improve on that modest record. Which brings us to the 2020 NFL draft.

The Steelers currently own six selections, and there are glaring needs on both sides of the ball. Many NFL mock drafts are split on which direction General Manager Kevin Colbert will attack first.

Does Colbert go offense or defense?

While the verdict is still out, I’m a firm believer in each draft creating its own identity. No one knows exactly how the draft will unfold at the top, as it’s all speculation. However, we can find tendencies based on past behavior.

Below is my Steelers seven-round mock draft. Please keep in mind that this mock draft is based on what I think will actually happen and not necessarily who I would want them to select.

So without further ado, here is my 2020 Steelers mock draft.

Second-Round, Pick 49: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

If you watched his film from 2018 to 2019 you will see two vastly different players. On one-hand, you see a two-gap read-and-react style defensive tackle, while last year Gallimore was more of a vertical one-gap penetrator.

No matter the scheme, Gallimore excelled in both roles. He can stack-and-shed at the point of attack and rush the passer using his quick initial get-off. It’s what separates himself from the other defensive tackles in this year’s draft class.

Colbert could also select running back Cam Akers from Florida State. He would provide a nice complement to James Conner while aiding as an insurance policy. However, looking at their horizontal board, I believe they’re banking on getting a bruising north-south runner in the third-round.

Since taking over general manager duties in 2010, Colbert has selected a total of seven running backs with only one of those seven being drafted higher than the third-round.

The Steelers did nothing in free-agency to ease the blow of losing nose tackle Javon Hargrave, which makes Gallimore a perfect selection with their first pick.

Third-Round, Pick 102: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

The difference from Akers to Moss is not as significant as the drop-off from Gallimore to defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from LSU. This is where the horizontal board comes into play. The Steelers can still find one of their hand-selected running backs while picking up their starting nose tackle.

Moss fits the Steelers' cultural identity. At 5-9, 223, he runs with violent intentions, displays good patience and vision between the tackles, and can double-up as a dual-threat coming out of the flat.

Simply put, he’s exactly what the Steelers need in finding that complementary running back to Conner. They get their man in the third-round.

Fourth-Round, Pick 124: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

The last time a wide receiver draft class was this deep was back in 2014. In that draft, the Steelers waited until the fourth-round to select a wide receiver. I think history repeats itself.

Although not a pressing need, the Steelers get a player who, like wide receiver Martavis Bryant, measured off-the-charts in terms of his height, weight, and speed.

Some believe Peoples-Jones underperformed in Ann Arbor, but his talent can’t be denied. At 6-2, 212, he instantly becomes a big red-zone target while his 44.5 vertical-inch and 135-inch broad jump will do wonders for his catch radius at the next level.

You want to talk about a player who adds value, then look no further than Peoples-Jones, as he also adds versatility in the return-game, in the event second-team All-Pro Diontae Johnson goes down to injury. A nice gem while providing depth at multiple positions.

Fourth-Round, Pick 135: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

On the surface, cornerback doesn’t seem to be a pressing need. The team already has starters Joe Haden and Steven Nelson with viable backups in Cameron Sutton and last year’s third-round pick Justin Layne.

They also have one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the game with Mike Hilton. So why does Robertson make sense?

Haden, Sutton and Hilton will all be free-agents after this upcoming season, thus making cornerback a priority.

Robertson is one of my sleeper’s in this year’s draft and his stock will plummet due to his size limitations. At 5-8, 187, teams will look at that and say he’s vertically challenged. They will say he can’t play boundary cornerback at the next level. He’s too small. I beg to differ.

Robertson may be diminutive but his combination of competitiveness, swagger, toughness, and ball skills are too good to pass up. Hilton currently locks up the nickel role but who knows if he will be retained at seasons-end.

A similar player, I see Robertson as an insurance policy, should the Steelers go in another direction next year. He’s strong, fast, physical, and can lock down the nickel role seamlessly. Look for that and more from the Louisiana Tech product, as he also provides versatility on special-teams coverage units.

Sixth-Round, Pick 198: Joe Bachie, ILB, Michigan State

The Steelers recently lost special-teams ace Tyler Matakevich to the Buffalo Bills and Bachie would be the perfect replacement. The Michigan State product will likely see his draft stock dip due to a failed drug test earlier in the year, but his talent can’t be denied.

Based on history, Colbert may pull the trigger. Back in 2012, Colbert drafted Chris Rainey despite being charged with aggravated stalking. If the value is there and Colbert believes the risk is worth the reward, he will make it happen.

Bachie brings leadership, toughness, instincts, football intelligence and a competitive drive. How will that translate at the next level? At the very least you are getting a special-teams ace. Not bad for a sixth-round pick.

Seventh-Round, Pick 232: Shaquille Quarterman, ILB, Miami

Colbert is known to draft linebackers on the third day, as 10 players have been drafted in rounds 4-7. Look for that to continue with Quarterman.

A bruising hard-hitting middle linebacker, Quarterman will prove to be a nice depth-piece while showing up on special teams. Why did he last so long? His 40-time was a 4.74 so teams may see that as being speed-deficient.

Nonetheless, Quarterman’s ACC production and durability make him too good to pass up in the seventh-round. Great value who will push for the inside linebacker role.