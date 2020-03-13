Steelers 2020 Free Agency Preview

2019 Record

8-8

2nd in AFC North

2020 Unrestricted Free Agents

DT Javon Hargrave

OLB Bud Dupree

G B.J. Finney

CB Artie Burns

S Sean Davis

TE Nick Vannett

LS Kam Canaday

ILB Tyler Matakevich

2020 Restricted Free Agents

T Matt Feiler

CB Mike Hilton

DE LT Walton

S Jordan Dangerfield

T Zach Banner

Salary Cap Space

Available Cap Space: $1,580,975

It's not a promising year salary cap wise for the Steelers. Franchise tagging Bud Dupree for north of $16 million is going to be a major task all on it's own. But if they can find a list of cap casualties, they should be able to find enough space to keep their team in tact.

Ramon Foster, Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo are the most-likely cuts to begin clearing space. Using all three as cap casualties would clear $14.25 million, which would allow a lot more comfort room to make decisions.

Until moves are made, though, it's a limited year for Pittsburgh.

Free Agent Gameplan

It starts with Bud Dupree. The Steelers are expected to use the franchise tag on the outside linebacker before the deadline Monday. Reports also say they intend to pick up tight end Vance McDonald's 2020 option.

From there, retaining Tyler Matakevich, Kam Canaday, Matt Feiler and Zach Banner become somewhat of no-brainers. All should go for affordable money to keep vital pieces to special teams and the offensive line.

Mike Hilton has reached a point in his career where he deserves real money for longer than a year. Pittsburgh would sure love to keep their slot corner and at 26-years-old, he's got plenty of football left in him.

If they're able to keep Hilton, it becomes a matter of money from there. B.J. Finney would be next on the list, especially if they cut Ramon Foster. Keeping him isn't going to be cheap, though. Which could be mean he signs somewhere else.

As much trouble as the Steelers had in 2019, they don't have many voids they need to fill. At least not major ones.

Finding another running back and a backup tight end could come in the draft. Defensive tackle could be found there as well, or in free agency. And if they want to add another wide receiver or some safety depth, there are going to be plenty of options throughout the offseason.

Five Free Agent Targets

Dion Lewis - James Conner's injury concerns leave room for addition at the running back position. The amount of talent in the NFL Draft will leave plenty of options in deeper rounds, but with only six picks, filling wholes comes as a priority.

Dion Lewis comes as an alternative option. The former Titan has had two of his least productive years since the emergence of Derrick Henry. As more of an elusive back, Lewis is a fit as a role back on a number of teams - including the Steelers.

Essentially it's an upgrade for Jaylen Samuels. A receiving back that can used in three-down usage when needed, which keeps Conner off the field when needed.

Alongside Benny Snell Jr., the two provide the same backfield the Steelers wanted in 2019 but with a quality veteran.

Hunter Henry - Tight end is the hot spot with anyone watching the Steelers this offseason. Vance McDonald came off a disappointing and unhealthy season, and with one year left on his contract it's time to consider another option.

Even if it's not to replace him but to work with him, adding Hunter Henry adds a superstar. Pittsburgh's biggest gift this summer is the return of Ben Roethlisberger, who loves working with tight ends. Henry is a versatile receiving option who would click instantly with the quarterback.

When healthy, he's a Pro Bowl type player. The Chargers have made it known they're going to try to resign him, but the Steelers are an intriguing place for any tight end. Especially if Ben is back.

Will Compton - Even if the Steelers tag Bud Dupree, adding more outside linebacker depth is important. Compton is a top tier defensive player who is going to be a middle of the pack signing in free agency. The perfect target for the Steelers.

The former Raider shouldn't go for major money but will make a major impact. Whether they reform him into an all-around backer or just use him with a mix of T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, he's an addition that makes this defense that much more deadly.

Maybe he won't want to be a role player, but in Pittsburgh it'll be more of a sixth-man. To play with the defense this team has put together, any defender will consider it. And if the role is right, and the money is available, grabbing another big play linebacker could be the next step for the Steelers success.

Phillip Dorsett - Adding another wide receiver seems inevitable for the Steelers. They might not need another starter, but they witnessed what happens in an injury-filled season and they can't afford that again. Allowing Johnny Holton to be their number one isn't the goal in 2020.

Phillip Dorsett should be a cheaper receiver option for any team looking for depth. He can turn any game into a five, six catch game with over 100 yards. He can also play a much smaller role the following week.

His speed allows him to play all over the field and if the Steelers would rather add a receiver in free agency instead of the draft, Dorsett is certainly an option.

Adding a veteran to the mix will benefit all the younger guys as well. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a number one but he's still young for an NFL player. Dorsett gives the group someone who's been around the league and played in some powerful offenses (especially the Patriots). A decent add that will be pretty cheap.

Xavier Williams - When all the defensive tackles are said and done with, Xavier Williams will be sitting there waiting for his contract. If the Steelers' plan is to replace Javon Hargrave before the NFL Draft, Williams is their guy - easy.

Of all the free agent tackles, Williams is the best price match and talent tiered. He's a starter who can easily find himself making a significant impact on this defense. And for the money he'll drop to, Pittsburgh will have him high on their list.

Getting lost in the long list of prominent defensive tackles won't be the best case scenario for Williams, but it will be for the Steelers. As Hargrave walks and finds himself with a huge contract, Williams could replace him in Pittsburgh.