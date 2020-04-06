AllSteelers
Cowboy Maven: Antonio Brown Presented as an Option For Dallas

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Scrolling through Sports Illustrated's Cowboy Maven to start my week, I stumbled upon something interesting. The headline read, 'Should the Risk-Taking Cowboys Even Think About Antonio Brown?' and immediately I clicked to see the take. 

Writer, Bri Amaranthus, highlighted that while Brown is the biggest question mark in the NFL right now, the team that would do something to shock the NFL - like sign him - would be the Dallas Cowboys. 

"Dallas is not afraid of taking on some risk for reward, exemplified in its recent addition of Aldon Smith, pending his reinstatement to the league," Amaranthus wrote. "Nine Lives'' Jerry Jones is giving out second chances and Brown certainly has the upside."  

Still, she continued to point out that even if Dallas is a big risk taker, they aren't that concerned about adding receiver depth with a guy they can match talent wise in the NFL Draft. 

"Part of the argument against: this draft class is brimming with young receiving talent, with lots of kids capable of becoming Dallas’ third receiver, without all the baggage and drama.

"Brown is an undeniable talent. His last full season came in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he came away with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns."

"But is his juice worth the squeeze?"

She finished by saying it's not - and I agree. Brown isn't worth taking any chance on in the NFL anymore. At this point, he's possibly facing a felony burglary conveyance charge along with misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief charges. 

While he still contains plenty of talent, some of the NFL's best actually, he's not worth the risk. The drama that has followed him off the field only continues to get worse and at this point you can't even be sure he'll want to stay on your team once he gets there. 

The 2020 NFL Draft is loaded with too many wide receivers to pull the trigger on a 30-year-old veteran with too many incidences to count. 

The sad truth is that AB's career is likely over. He's dug himself too deep of a hole to climb out of and the continued irrational behavior keeps everyone on their toes when considering him. 

Yes, he's great for headlines and he'll sell tickets. But when a team is considering winning a Super Bowl, they know he'll be too much of a distraction to actually get the job done. 

Do you think Antonio Brown will ever play in the NFL again? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

