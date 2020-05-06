Devin Bush Looking For On/Off Field Growth; Sees Upgrade in AFC North

PITTSBURGH -- It was no small workload for Devin Bush in 2019. Going from college standout to 10th overall draft pick to 889 NFL snaps happened as quick as it could've.

On a roster that seemed nailed by the injury bug, Bush came out healthy. Not missing any time with injuries, the inside linebacker was able to contribute in all 16 games during his rookie campaign, and appreciates that achievement above most.

"Walking out of last season, I was just proud and happy that I finished my first season healthy and I was able to walk away and didn't have anything happen to me, I didn't have to do any surgeries or extra rehab or anything like that," he said.

Moving forward, he keeps the same goal, while adding off the field growth to his do-to list.

"As a part I really want to work on my game is becoming a better NFL player and becoming (a better) person off the field as well," he said. "Becoming a professional and carry myself in that way."

Last season, Bush finished with 109 tackles, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Growth on the field will push him into All-Pro territory, but it won't come easy.

The Steelers enter the 2020 season in an AFC North division that's only gotten better.

Already dealing with Lamar Jackson and the 2019 AFC regular season champs, the division added their third Heisman-winning quarterback in Joe Burrow.

"The AFC North has a lot of good players," Bush said. "I think there's been like five or six Heisman winners in the division, there's a lot of good players. You're playing a team twice a year so that's going to be some good games."

He's not wrong. The AFC North currently has five Heisman Trophy winners - Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Burrow, Mark Ingram and Robert Griffin III.

Currently, the Steelers are predicted to finish third in the division with a 10-6 record. The Baltimore Ravens are favored in all 16 of their regular season games, followed by the Cleveland Browns with a 10-5-1 record.