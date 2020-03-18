Steelers Make Plenty of Moves in Tampering Period; Expected to Continue in Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers entered the new league year with no cap space and plenty of questions to answer. They've done more than expected to solve problems some didn't even know they have - like special teams, fullback and tight end all in one.

They started Monday by reconstructing contracts to Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Vance McDonald, Chris Boswell and Ben Roethlisberger. They used the franchise tag on Bud Dupree and released linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo and wide receiver Johnny Holton.

And it didn't stop there.

The Steelers followed their created cap space by re-signing long snapper Kam Canaday to a 2-year deal. They also placed restricted free agent tenders to tackles Matt Feiler and Zach Banner, and cornerback Mike Hilton.

They finished off Tuesday by signing fullback Derek Watt to a 3-year, $9.75 million deal. Adding special teams and running game help, Watt joins his brother T.J. in Pittsburgh in a move the brothers showed plenty of excitement about.

The team is expected to continue making moves over the next few days. Fullback Rosie Nix is intended to hit the open market following the signing of Watt, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Nix' release will free $875,000 in cap space for the team.

From there, Pittsburgh is expected to fill the guard role after losing B.J. Finney to the Seattle Seahawks. Other moves will follow suit as the Steelers look to fill their roster.

