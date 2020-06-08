Steelers Planning to Host Training Camp at Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to host their 2020 training camp at Heinz Field, per the team's director of communications Burt Lauten.

The news comes a short time after the NFL announced their plan for teams to not travel for training camp, ending a 54-year streak of the Steelers making the trip to St. Vincent college.

"We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2020," President Art Rooney II said in a statement earlier this month, "but we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year. We look forward to returning to training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2021."

Holding training camp at Heinz Field gives the team plenty of space and opportunity to adhere to the league's (and state) COVID-19 policies in terms of factors such as social distancing, a difficult task should the team have chosen to utilize their facilities on the south side of the city.

The Steelers are one of a handful of teams in the league to take precautionary action against the potential of missing fans in the stadium, as the team announced only 50% of single game tickets would go on sale.

There's no word yet on fan availability for training camp, although Troy Vincent (NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations) stated the league fully plans to have fans in stadiums "until the medical community tells us otherwise."

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.