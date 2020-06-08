AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Steelers Planning to Host Training Camp at Heinz Field

Donnie Druin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to host their 2020 training camp at Heinz Field, per the team's director of communications Burt Lauten.

The news comes a short time after the NFL announced their plan for teams to not travel for training camp, ending a 54-year streak of the Steelers making the trip to St. Vincent college. 

"We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2020," President Art Rooney II said in a statement earlier this month, "but we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year. We look forward to returning to training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2021."

Holding training camp at Heinz Field gives the team plenty of space and opportunity to adhere to the league's (and state) COVID-19 policies in terms of factors such as social distancing, a difficult task should the team have chosen to utilize their facilities on the south side of the city. 

The Steelers are one of a handful of teams in the league to take precautionary action against the potential of missing fans in the stadium, as the team announced only 50% of single game tickets would go on sale. 

There's no word yet on fan availability for training camp, although Troy Vincent (NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations) stated the league fully plans to have fans in stadiums "until the medical community tells us otherwise." 

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Draft-A-Thon Donations Being Used for Continued COVID-19 Relief

The Steelers' donations during the 2020 NFL Draft are being put into place by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Noah Strackbein

Year Two: Steven Nelson Feels Steelers Defense Has Tools to Be One of NFL's Best

The Steelers' defense has 10 returning starters entering 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Fantasy Football: Most Signs Say James Conner Is Worth the Risk

You have to look past the Pittsburgh Steelers atrocious 2019 season to evaluate James Conner's fantasy value in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Pops Was Hyped: Steelers' James Conner Surprises Dad With New Truck

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner spent the weekend putting a major smile on his dad's face.

Noah Strackbein

Little Concern From Players as Steelers Prepare for Training Camp at Home

One Steelers player isn't worried about having to stay in Southside for training camp this summer.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin Returns to Steelers' Facility

Head coach Mike Tomlin is back in the building at the Steelers' practice facility in Southside.

Noah Strackbein

Alejandro Villanueva Blames Media for Fallout on Drew Brees Comments

Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva spoke out against the media on Thursday when asked about his feelings on Drew Brees.

Donnie Druin

Drew Brees' Words 'Insensitive' but Steven Nelson Won't Hold Grudge

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson isn't pleased by the remarks of Drew Brees regarding players protesting during the National Anthem.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Steven Nelson: It's Time For Change in U.S., Using Platform to Shine Positivity

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is using his voice to push positivity during needed change in the United States.

Noah Strackbein

Steven Nelson: From Top to Bottom, Steelers Organization 'Feels at Home'

After on season in Pittsburgh, Steven Nelson has strong words to say about the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein