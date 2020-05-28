It's Time to Stop Undermining the Steelers' Pass Catchers

Considering the timing of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is in the best possible shape of the major sports leagues. While fans may not be allowed to attend despite what the league thinks, that won't make the NFL's 2020 season any less interesting.

For Pittsburgh fans, the impending return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is number one on the brain. Following the disaster at quarterback last season, Roethlisberger's presence will be welcomed immensely.

No one will welcome him back more than the receivers and tight ends.

2019 is one of the more forgettable seasons in recent memory for the franchise. The loss of Roethlisberger coupled with a 1-4 start to the season left even the most optimistic burying the Steelers. The unforeseen acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick changed the dynamic defensively. Unfortunately for the offense, the Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges experiments were vastly disappointing.

In turn, the effect it had on the offense as a whole was astounding. The run game was stuffed because it became clear nothing was going to click through the air. James Conner's stats suffered. Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell Jr. didn't quite make the desired impact.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, once vastly viewed as a potential number one receiver, was an injury-riddled shell of himself. James Washington led the receivers in yards, but with a pedestrian 735 yards. Diontae Johnson broke out and seems to be a bright spot moving into year two.

Despite the antics of Antonio Brown, the loss of his talent showed last season. With Rudolph and Hodges throwing his way, Brown's numbers would have suffered. There certainly would've been more drama leading to his impending exit had the Steelers decided to retain his services.

All of this certainly would paint an ugly, grim picture on the offense. However, one would have to believe that the Steelers will be so much better off with Ben at the helm.

Not only are the three aforementioned targets young, talented players, but they are getting some help this season.

Vance McDonald has been good when healthy throughout his career. However, his ability to stay healthy is a concern.

As any winning organization would do, the Steelers went out and supplemented the position bringing in free agent Eric Ebron. Ebron is an elite talent that also has health issues. However, his talent level is complementary to how the Steelers play. He's physical and can make the tough, in-traffic catches that the position has lacked since Heath Miller's departure.

In round two of the NFL draft, Pittsburgh selected Chase Claypool, a wide receiver from Notre Dame.

The selection drew mixed reviews from fans and media alike. If there is a team in the NFL that drafts wide receivers well, it's the Steelers. Claypool, and the team alike, deserve an opportunity to prove the merit of the selection.

Considering everything, the Steelers' pass-catchers could be as deep as they've been in years.

Smith-Schuster never got that true chance to be the top guy with a legitimate quarterback. Washington got called out by Roethlisberger during his rookie season in 2018. He responded by being one of the best players down the stretch that season. Johnson, a small school player out of Toledo, showed he can hang with the big guns in the NFL. McDonald is the prototypical tight end Roethlisberger loves to use.

Couple all of this with the additions of Claypool and Ebron, two exceptionally big targets, and the franchise quarterback has endless options.

Hopefully, there will be a 2020 NFL season. Instead of finding a way to beat Tom Brady, the Steelers will now have to contend with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Defensively, Pittsburgh is going to be a force. They were outright dominant on that side of the ball until the end of the season when the fatigue of being on the field entirely too much started to creep in. They figure to force turnovers and get to the quarterback just as much considering the only starter they lost is Javon Hargrave. They'll also be getting Stephon Tuitt back from injury.

Of course, the offensive wild card will come in the form of Roethlisberger. His health will be paramount to the success of the team. If all of his pass-catching options stay healthy and available, it's feasible that the Steelers could be playing for their seventh Super Bowl.

Before writing off Smith-Schuster's Pittsburgh career or blasting the organization for drafting Claypool higher than his projections called for, let them figure it out. With Roethlisberger's guidance, this could be some of the best talent he's had in years.

Of course, JuJu could be on his way out of the door when his contract expires following the season. Washington and Johnson could be disappointments and prove the Steelers' faith in their young receiving core to be misleading. Ebron and McDonald may take turns missing games, much to the dismay of the fans and the team.

Heck, maybe Roethlisberger doesn't even make it to game one. Then none of this matters. 'Duck' Hodges and Mason Rudolph play the role of game manager for a team that finds out their gamble of not signing a veteran QB in free agency backfired on them.

Sure, anything can happen. That's why it's important to let things play out before burying such a talented group.

