Super Bowl LV: Prop Bets, Picks and More From the Oddsmaker

We spoke with Matt McEwan, editor SportsBettingDime.com, about Super Bowl LV prop bets while making our own predictions.

With Super Bowl Sunday rapidly approaching, many Americans will flock to all sorts of sportsbooks/betting options (legally or illegally) to put some cold-hard cash on the greatest sporting event known to western civilization.

Even amidst a pandemic, football fans and even casual watchers of the big game are ready to partake in the annual tradition of wagering on the Super Bowl. COVID-19 has impacted the world population in every way possible, yet sportsbooks are preparing for another stellar intake of bets on the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

"It's an extra bit of potential news that sportsbooks have to be monitoring," said Matt McEwan, editor SportsBettingDime.com in regards to COVID impacting the big game. "There was approximately $6.8 billion wagered last year. With many more states having legalized sports betting since then, we suspect this year's number to soar well over $10 billion."

That sort of money isn't generated by accident, as sportsbooks have to create enticing odds for people such as you and I from the very start.

"The most difficult part for sportsbooks is opening the lines," said McEwan. "You need to open a line that attracts bettors on both sides, or else you risk getting hammered by sharps right away. However, sportsbooks also have to keep those sharps in mind when moving lines, especially through key numbers.

The fear is always getting exposed so bad early that you cannot make it up throughout the week."

Although sportsbooks are hardly losers, the precise fear of losing money from the Super Bowl has had its fair share of close-calls in Nevada sportsbooks, although the last time money was lost on the big game was the New York Giants upset over the New England Patriots in 2008. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Green Bay Packers Super Bowl in 2011 netted just above $720,000 dollars, with six other Super Bowl's netting less than a 10% return in profit since, per betfirm.com.

When asked what makes the Super Bowl such a special time for bettors, McEwan referenced the limitless possibilities on where you're able to put your money:

"This is a bit of a chicken vs. the egg situation. The Super Bowl is so special for sportsbooks because all bettors tune in. When bettors watch something, many of them need some action on it," said McEwan.

"There are generally 100+ million average viewers for the Super Bowl. It's so special for bettors because the offerings at sportsbooks are crazy. You're not just limited to traditional player props for the big game. You can bet on anything and everything from the length of the National Anthem to the color Gatorade dumped on the winning coach."

With a plethora of options available (SBD has nifty prop sheets you can fill out yourself here), McEwan gave us his personal picks for the big game:

"Here are a few props I'm betting: (1) Sammy Watkins over 36.5 receiving yards, (2) Clyde Edwards-Helaire anytime touchdown at +200 odds, and (3) Cameron Brate over 29.5 receiving yards. If you like the Chiefs to win the game, I also see some value in Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP at +1400 and +1500, respectively. That's more of your lottery ticket for the game, though."

For those of you new to betting on the big game, odds are very simple to understand. Odds work as either favorites using the minus sign (-), or underdogs using the plus sign (+). The greater the number attached to the minus sign, the more likely it is to happen. The greater the number attached to the plus sign, the more likely it isn't to happen.

For example, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence currently sits as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with -6000 odds. That's pretty likely to happen. The next highest player is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who currently is +1000.

Not only do the numbers allow you to get a sense of what is favored to happen, they also are significant when it comes to betting your money.

For example, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is the front-runner to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award with -180 odds. In order to win $100 on your bet for Watt to win, you would need to place down $180.

Trailing behind Watt is Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald, with the next highest odds at +220. Should you bet $100 on Donald to win (and he indeed does), your payout will be +220.

Of course, you can (mostly) put any amount of money down, but both +/- odds are based on a scale of $100.

But, if you're here, you're here to make some dough. SBD's Matt McEwan already gave his two cents on what he likes. Here are a few bets that we like ourselves:

Donnie Druin

Color of Liquid Dumped on Winning Coach: Orange (+100)

Tom Brady total TD passes in 1st quarter: Over 0.5 (+155)

Will Tom Brady Score a Rushing TD: Yes (+425)

Clip of Jon Gruden in Super Bowl 37 to be Shown: Yes (-120)

Times "Home Field Advantage" Will be Said: Over 0.5 times (-300)

What Will be Said First (COVID or Pandemic): Pandemic (+300)

Total Rushing Attempts by Mecole Hardman: Over 0.5 (+110)

Total Rushing Yards in Game by Both Teams: Under 184.5 (-115)

# of KC Players to Score Points (Any Fashion): Over 3.5 (-170)

# of TB Players to Score Points (Any Fashion): Over 3.5 (-130)

First Offensive Play: Pass (+100)

A score in the First 5:30 of the Game: Yes (+120)

Jersey Number From Player to Score First TD: Even (+145)

Shortest Field Goal: Under 27.5 yards (-115)

Any Player Kneel on Sideline During Anthem: Yes (+600)

Noah Strackbein

Color of Liquid Dumped on Winning Coach: Orange (+100)

Tom Brady total TD passes in 1st quarter: Over 0.5 (+155)

Will Tom Brady Score a Rushing TD: No

Clip of Jon Gruden in Super Bowl 37 to be Shown: Yes (-120)

Times "Home Field Advantage" Will be Said: Over 0.5 times (-300)

What Will be Said First (COVID or Pandemic): COVID

Total Rushing Attempts by Mecole Hardman: Over 0.5 (+110)

Total Rushing Yards in Game by Both Teams: Under 184.5 (-115)

# of KC Players to Score Points (Any Fashion): Over 3.5 (-170)

# of TB Players to Score Points (Any Fashion): Over 3.5 (-130)

First Offensive Play: Run

A score in the First 5:30 of the Game: Yes (+120)

Jersey Number From Player to Score First TD: Even (+145)

Shortest Field Goal: Under 27.5 yards (-115)

Any Player Kneel on Sideline During Anthem: Yes (+600)

If you or a loved one are suffering from a gambling addiction, please stop immediately and seek help. The National Problem Gambling Helpline's number is (1-800-522-4700). Help is available 24/7 and is 100% confidential.