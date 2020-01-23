AllSteelers
Antonio Brown's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Sole Custody of Their Three Children

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss has filed for sole custody of their three children - ages 5, 4 and 2 - stating Brown's recent behavior shows he is incapable of making decisions in the children's "best interest". 

Kryiss filed a lawsuit in Boward, Florida on January 15, stating Brown “continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of the minor children."

Alongside sole custody, Kryiss has requested that Brown only see his children during supervised visits. This lawsuit comes two days following a live video from Brown's instagram that shows the receiver yelling at Kryiss as she attempts to leave the property with police.

“It is imperative to the safety and the welfare of the Petitioner and the minor children that the Petitioner be awarded sole parental responsibility, as shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the minor children,” the lawsuit read.

Kryiss released a public statement on her instagram following the lawsuit saying, “At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.”

Brown currently has a warrant out for his arrest for a battery charge involving he and his trainer. Brown allegedly threw a rock at a moving truck after he refused to pay for the driver's services. 

He's being charged with burglary with battery - a felony - and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.

