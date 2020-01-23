Arrest Warrant Issued for Antonio Brown in Battery Case

The Hollywood police department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown following a battery incident that occurred outside his Florida home that involved Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, assaulting a moving truck driver.

According to police spokesperson Christian Latta, Brown is being charged with a felony charge of burglary with battery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Police made served attempts to contact Brown following the incident but were unsuccessful. Brown locked himself inside his home after police arrived and refused to accept phone calls, according to multiple reports.

Holt was arrested on Tuesday during the incident with felony burglary with battery charges. He posted a $20,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from Broward County Jail.

According to reports, the moving truck was there to deliver Brown's things from California when an argument broke out after Brown refused the $4,000 payment. The driver attempted to leave with the items still in the truck when Brown threw a rock at the driver's side door, causing $860 in damage.

Brown eventually was able to get inside the truck where he struck the drive before being restrained by others at the scene.

From there, another argument ensued when Holt attempted to grab the keys from the driver and open the truck to get Brown's belongings, causing cuts and bruises on the driver.

The Hollywood police department cut ties with Brown earlier this month after several incidents at his residence. The NFL is still investigating Brown for rape and sexual assault of his former trainer.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.