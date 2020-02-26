Antonio Brown Is Back With His Twitter Attacks

PITTSBURGH -- The Antonio Brown apology tour has been a roller coaster ride for all of us over the last year. Since leaving the Steelers last spring, the back and forth of emotions has been as strong as they could be, and just when you thought it was about to get better it takes a turn for the worst.

In the midst of Brown's off the field issues, his former agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that he would no longer represent the receiver. Stating he would return to working with Brown after AB "seeks help," Rosenhaus stepped away from the 31-year-old free agent.

After legal troubles, therapy visits and what seemed to be a turn in the right direction with a few interviews where he apologized to the Steelers, Brown returned to his hostile ways.

Late Tuesday night, Brown took to Twitter to call out his former agent, saying Rosenhaus Sports was the "biggest scam" in South Florida.

It looks like his changed ways didn't last as long as he hoped. AB has done this before, sounding off with long Twitter rants about the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger and other concerns he has about being mistreated.

Rosenhaus has recently joined forces with former teammates of Brown, Javon Hargrave and Artie Burns. The two unrestricted free agents are expected to find new homes this March and have signed with one of the best to help do so.

This might be a one-and-done deal for Brown. In the past, these rants carried on for lengthy periods of time but this one was short and sweet. Maybe it was a small step back, but with his NFL career looming in the balance, he doesn't need negative attention like this.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.