Avery Williamson Set to Lead Steelers Defense Into Buffalo

From trade to the bench to calling plays, Avery Williamson will take over the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beaten up at inside linebacker as they wrap up preparation for the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, the Steelers placed Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as an expected "high risk" close contact. Under NFL protocol, Williams isn't eligible to return for a minimum of five days and without two negative COVID-19 test results.

Robert Spillane, who took over as a starter for Devin Bush after his ACL tear, will miss Buffalo with a knee injury of his own. Although the injury won't require surgery, Spillane is expected to miss some time.

Left are Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen to run the middle for the Steelers' defense. Williamson was traded for from the New York Jets during Week 8. Last season, he racked up 120 tackles while starting all 16 games.

Allen made the move to inside linebacker during training camp. The third-year veteran played in just three games prior to the 2020 season but has been active for 12 of the Steelers' 11 matchups this year.

So far this season, Allen hasn't lined up on defense in a 'base' package. The former safety has been a part of the Steelers' third down defense since Bush's injury in Week 6.

Williamson said Allen has taken practice reps in the base defense. He also expects him to adapt well to the role this Sunday but anticipates helping Allen, and anyone else in the position, throughout the game.

"We have to make sure our communication is well," Williamson said. "I'm just letting them know, whatever they need, if they have a question or anything. And same with me, if I have a question or anything. I'm confident they're going to be good, whoever's in there beside me. We'll be solid."

Williamson's biggest concern is assuring he and Allen, or whoever, are on the same page. Communication will be key to the Steelers' defense this week, especially at inside linebacker.

"We've got to keep on working at it," Williamson said. "I've been in some with him since I've been here. We just got to keep on talking and stuff. As long as we're on the same page with everything, we'll be good."

Williamson didn't confirm he'll wear the green dot for the Steelers this weekend. The green dot helmet allows a player to communicate with a coach on the sideline.

Williamson did call defensive plays for the Jets in 2019. He also took over calling plays for Spillane after he left in Week 13.

"I feel a whole lot better with where I'm at," Williamson said on his knowledge of the defense. "Definitely thought I was ready the first week I got here, but I wasn't. Was nowhere near ready. It took a little time. I've never been in a situation where I got traded and had to learn a new playbook in the middle of the season. It's definitely difficult but thankfully the playbook isn't too crazy so that helps out a lot. The coaches are helping me as much as possible. I feel a whole lot more comfortable."

Williamson doesn't bring inexperience outside of Pittsburgh into Week 14. Before being traded, Williamson started 81 games in six years between the Jets and Tennessee Titans.

This week, he'll control the Steelers defensive group. Although a unit that includes Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt, All-Pros Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and proven veterans like Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu should leave little extra duties for Williamson to cover, it's not a totally unfamiliar place for the Steelers' newest inside linebacker.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity. I didn't know how things were going to play out. It's crazy how last week spiraled. I'm super excited. I've been a starter for a long time and I'm just excited to go out there and prove myself again."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.