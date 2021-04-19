GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Ravens Making Push for Ex-Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva

The Baltimore Ravens are kicking the tires on former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is set to visit AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens this week, according to NFL Network.

Villanueva, who some believe is still a contender to return to the Steelers, hasn't made much noise in free agency. The XX-year-old hasn't had a reported visit with any team to this point after expecting to be a decently good buy at the beginning of free agency. 

Villanueva has spent the last X seasons in Pittsburgh, the last six as their starting left tackle. He's a two-time Pro Bowler in black and gold. 

The Ravens are still in contract talks with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore could be preparing themselves to move on from tackle Orlando Brown in wake of Villanueva's visit. Brown stated he'd like to be a starting left tackle in the NFL after replacing Ronnie Stanley on the left side in 2020. 

Baltimore has not committed to Brown as a left tackle, and could trade him before the season. Stanley has received multiple surgeries on a broken leg and is questionable for the start of the 2021 season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

