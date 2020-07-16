Myles Garrett Not Bothered by Mason Rudolph Helmet Swing

Myles Garrett became the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL Tuesday when he signed a 5-year, $125 million extension with the Cleveland Browns.

The defensive end has wreaked havoc on opponents since being drafted first overall in 2017, but in Pittsburgh, it's not his on-field play that brings back memories.

In a video call with Browns' media Thursday, Garrett addressed the lingering questions surrounding swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph during the Browns matchup with the Steelers during a Thursday night game in Cleveland.

"My life's much bigger than one moment," Garrett told media members. "Me, the Browns and my teammates are going to look past that and go on to great success and that will just be a small bump in the road."

The hit came after Garrett after a hit on Rudolph as the quarterback threw a screen pass. The two scuffled on the ground before Garrett eventually ripped Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at the quarterback's head.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely following the game. As the news circulated through national media, all eyes remained on Garrett's actions and the aftermath that had followed.

"That's just life," Garrett said, "you have one mistake and people are going to come after you. Mine just happened to be with millions of people watching. I'm going to keep playing my game and not worry about what people are going to say and do."

Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur during the altercation, and that was the reason behind swinging the helmet. The NFL later announced that no evidence was found to back Garrett's accusation.

Moving forward, Garrett doesn't believe the situation will hold an asterisk by his name when playing other teams. This fall will be the first time he returns to the field since Week 11 of last season.

"Opponents don't see me as a dirty player," Garrett said. "I won't be walking on eggshells. Landing on a quarterback happens. It's part of the game."'

