Steelers Place Franchise Tag on Bud Dupree

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree was officially franchise tagged on Monday, per Noah Strackbein.

The move was expected by many surrounding the organization following Dupree's breakout 2019 campaign, a season that included 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Prior to 2019, Dupree's highest sack count for a season was capped at six.

The move also comes a day after the NFLPA voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement by a majority of just 60 votes. Shortly after, the league also announced the 2020 salary cap to be set at $198.2 million, a $10 million increase from 2019.

The cap increase falls just under the $200 million originally projected, thus slightly lowering each position group's respective tag price. CBS Sports' Joel Curry has the following projections for each position with the new cap figure:

While Dupree primarily plays outside linebacker, his camp may advise him to claim himself as a defensive end in an attempt to gain nearly $2 million extra. While it's unlikely Dupree would successfully accomplish this, the option still remains on the table for the time being.

With the tag placed on Dupree, the Steelers have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal with Dupree. Pittsburgh has been quite consistent in using the tag on outside linebackers, as the Steelers tagged former linebackers LaMarr Woodley (2011) and Jason Worilds (2014) before utilizing the designation on former running back Le'Veon Bell.

Dupree will be with the team in 2020, but decision-makers within the organization hope to see his tenure extend past next season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at his end of season press conference in December:

“We haven’t had extensive meetings in terms of defining that. But make no mistake, Bud Dupree is a priority for us.”

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert on Dupree at the combine:

"Bud created a great decision for us because he had a great season. That’s exciting. Where we go with that, who knows? He’s getting a feel for what a market may be. We’re getting a feel for where a market may be. We’re getting a feel for what our cap might be...We want Bud Dupree to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

Regardless if Dupree is signed to an extended deal or simply stays on the franchise tag, the Steelers will need to free some cap space during free agency, a task Kevin Colbert has seemingly done season after season.

In an offseason of uncertainty for many players, the Steelers do know one certainty: Bud Dupree is sticking around, at least for one more season.