Bengals Will Start Third-String Quarterback vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Brandon Allen as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.



PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals will start their third-string quarterback when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. 

The Bengals will start Ryan Finley against the Steelers instead of Brandon Allen. Allen missed practice throughout the week with a knee injury and will not play in Week 15. 

Finley started three games for the Bengals as a rookie in 2019. He's completed 51 passes for 549 yards but has thrown two touchdowns to four interceptions in seven games played. This includes his 12 completions, 192 yards and a touchdown performance against the Steelers.

Allen adds to a long list of starters that are unavailable for Cincinnati this season. As of Week 14, the Bengals have 11 players on Injured Reserve, including Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Geno Atkins. 

The 2-11 Bengals are currently 13-point underdogs to the Steelers. The loss of Allen will likely boost the optimism for a Steelers victory. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

