Former Steelers C Jim Sweeney Passes Away

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen, Mt. Lebanon native and University of Pittsburgh graduate Jim Sweeney, has passed away at the age of 60.

Sweeney was a classic Pittsburgh player. He grew up in this area, attended his hometown university and developed a reputation for dependability during a career that spanned 16 years and ended with four years in a Steelers uniform.

Sweeney was a standout player at Pitt from 1980 to 1983 and played at all five offensive line positions and tight end during his career. His senior season, when he earned second-team All-American honors from the Sporting News, was his best.

Sweeney was eventually drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft. And became one of the most durable players in league history, starting 158 games in a row over a ten-year period.

Sweeney also played for the Seattle Seahawks in 1995 and started the entire year before returning home to the Steelers. He played primarily in a reserve role for his hometown team before retiring in 1999.

He coached at the college and high school levels up until retiring at the end of the 2021 season.

