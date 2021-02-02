Le'Veon Bell Has No Regrets About Missed Year With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- It's been two seasons since Le'Veon Bell put on a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform during a regular season game. The former second-round draft pick decided his time with the team would end early, which ultimately sent him out of the Steel City and headed to New York.

Bell sat out the 2018 season after refusing to sign his franchise tag. After the team allowed him to hit free agency the following spring, he signed a 4-year, $52 million deal with the Jets.

Bell spoke with reporters during media day ahead of Super Bowl LV. The now Kansas City Chiefs running back is headed to his first championship game after being released by the Jets midseason and signing with Patrick Mahomes and company.

During his time with the media, the running back addressed his stint with the Steelers. Bell said he still keeps in touch with his former teammates and had his eye on Pittsburgh during the 11-0 run.

"Yeah, that was always kind of an idea," Bell said on potentially playing the Steelers in the playoffs. "At the time, we were a game behind the Steelers when they were 11-0. We were thinking we would probably have to see the Steelers at some point. Which I was excited about."

Bell also spoke on his decision to sit out during his final year with the Steelers, saying he believes it'll benefit him moving forward.

"Me sitting out, I look at it like it helped me on the backend of my career," Bell said. "The year I came back, last year, it felt like I was a rookie all over again. I was so excited to get back on the field and get my gatherings back. It reset my body. It's going to help me for the end of my career."

His time before Kansas City is behind him, though. With less than a week before the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, Bell knows he made the right decision in picking his current team.

"I came here to get to this game," Bell said. "I'm here. I look at it like I came to the right spot. I'm happy where I'm at. Now, we just got to finish the job."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.