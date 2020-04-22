Madden Trolls Ravens, Lamar Jackson For Leaking Cover Athlete

PITTSBURGH -- If you're sitting home thinking you don't want to own Madden 21 because having Lamar Jackson in your home just doesn't seem right, then we're here to help.

On Tuesday, Jackson leaked the news of him being named the Madden cover athlete in a conference call with Ravens media. After Baltimore tweeted out the news - catching the eye of Madden - the game's Twitter account made sure to send out their own reaction to the news.

Obviously, Jackson or the Ravens weren't supposed to leak the news before EASports made their big announcement. Usually, these are filled with dramatic videos that would show Jackson scoring touchdowns and celebrating winning MVP.

Nothing Steelers fans want to see.

This is definitely better. Jackson was pretty set on being named the cover athlete anyways. Being unanimously named 2019 MVP put him pretty far above the rest of the NFL, especially with Patrick Mahomes already rocking the cover of Madden 20.

Personally, this announcement sits much better. No need for another one, Madden.