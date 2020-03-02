Maurkice Pouncey Working on Player Fund For Possible 2021 Strike

PITTSBURGH -- Maurkice Pouncey continues to raise awareness for his support against the new CBA the NFLPA has passed on to the full player union following the 17-14-1 vote.

Posting on his instagram story, Pouncey expressed how he, his brother, Mike, and Russell Okung are creating another fund to help younger players afford to live if the league enters a strike in 2020.

Pouncey has not been quiet when it comes to his thoughts on the new CBA. When the announcement was made that the NFLPA had passed the vote, he released a very expressive and explicit video surrounding the league's lack of concern for the players, leaving his vote as a strong no.

Ballots for players to cast votes were reportedly sent out today, March 2, with a draft of the proposed CBA. No timetable has been released as to when those ballots are expected back to the league.

The league is expecting a number of changes if the new CBA is passed, including an added regular season game, playoff team, expanded salary cap for each club, along with other adjustments. Pouncey, joined by a number of players across the Steelers locker room, have strongly expressed their displeasure with the new agreement.

As of now, the 2020 year is expected to start on time even with the CBA being voted on.

