Meet Steelers New Quarterback Coach Matt Canada

The Steelers have found their quarterback coach, making the first coaching adjustment of the 2020 offseason. Hiring college coach journeyman Matt Canada, Mike Tomlin worked quickly after indicating during his season-ending press conference that he would look to add pieces to his coaching staff.

Pittsburgh hasn't had a quarterback coach since promoting Randy Fichtner to offensive coordinator in 2018 when he assumed both roles.

Canada comes from a list of college programs, working as both a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator. The 2018 interim head coach at Maryland, Canada was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2016 - awarded to the NCAA's best assistant coach.

For the last two decades, the offensive guru has worked in programs including Butler, Indiana, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, NC State, LSU and Pitt.

During his time with the Panthers, eventual fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman threw for 2,855 yards, 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions in his single season under Canada. The team also finished the season averaging 42 points per game and scored at least 28 points in all 12 of their regular season games, including a 43-42 victory over National Champion Clemson.

Canada coached current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett while at NC State. During his two-years leading the Wolfpack's offense, Brissett threw 43 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. The offense also finished third in the ACC in scoring offense in 2015.

At Northern Illinois, Canada's offense finished 12th in the nation in scoring on their way to winning a MAC Championship. In 2003, the Huskies climbed as high as 12 in the AP Poll and produced a future NFL Pro Bowler in Michael Turner.

While coaching the offense at Wisconsin, Canada played a crucial role in the Badgers Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth in 2012.

Canada will begin to work with young passers like Mason Rudolph and possibly Devlin Hodges. Ben Roethlisberger is scheduled for a check up on his elbow in early February.