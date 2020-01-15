SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Meet Steelers New Quarterback Coach Matt Canada

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers have found their quarterback coach, making the first coaching adjustment of the 2020 offseason. Hiring college coach journeyman Matt Canada, Mike Tomlin worked quickly after indicating during his season-ending press conference that he would look to add pieces to his coaching staff. 

Pittsburgh hasn't had a quarterback coach since promoting Randy Fichtner to offensive coordinator in 2018 when he assumed both roles. 

Canada comes from a list of college programs, working as both a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator. The 2018 interim head coach at Maryland, Canada was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2016 - awarded to the NCAA's best assistant coach. 

For the last two decades, the offensive guru has worked in programs including Butler, Indiana, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, NC State, LSU and Pitt. 

During his time with the Panthers, eventual fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman threw for 2,855 yards, 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions in his single season under Canada. The team also finished the season averaging 42 points per game and scored at least 28 points in all 12 of their regular season games, including a 43-42 victory over National Champion Clemson. 

Canada coached current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett while at NC State. During his two-years leading the Wolfpack's offense, Brissett threw 43 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. The offense also finished third in the ACC in scoring offense in 2015. 

At Northern Illinois, Canada's offense finished 12th in the nation in scoring on their way to winning a MAC Championship. In 2003, the Huskies climbed as high as 12 in the AP Poll and produced a future NFL Pro Bowler in Michael Turner. 

While coaching the offense at Wisconsin, Canada played a crucial role in the Badgers Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth in 2012. 

Canada will begin to work with young passers like Mason Rudolph and possibly Devlin Hodges. Ben Roethlisberger is scheduled for a check up on his elbow in early February. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donnie Shell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

After years of waiting, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donnie Shell was named to the NFL's Centennial Hall of Fame class on Wednesday morning.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II: 'We Have a lot of Work to do' on Rooney Rule

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II wasn't shy about the ineffectiveness of the Rooney Rule when appearing on NFL Network Tuesday night.

Donnie Druin

Joe Burrow Puts Pressure on the Steelers' Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to look to the future as the AFC North grows around them.

Noah Strackbein

by

Soldiersailor

Steelers Likely to Play in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a likely candidate to play in the NFL's 2020 Hall of Fame game.

Noah Strackbein

Texans vs Chiefs: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Join the conversation as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher Officially Named to 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was surprised during the CBS pregame set after learning he was officially going to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Donnie Druin

Titans vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Join the conversation as the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round.

Donnie Druin

Terrell Edmunds is the Next Make-Or-Break Third-Year Defensive Back for Steelers

Safety Terrell Edmunds is in need of a breakout season with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on the rise.

Noah Strackbein

Three Approaches to Improve Steelers Quarterback Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to focus on improving their quarterback situation in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

SteelRod

Strackbein Mailbag: Do the Steelers Prioritize a Quarterback? Ben's Update, and More

Let the offseason questions begin as the Pittsburgh Steelers start their hunt for more success in 2020.

Noah Strackbein