Mel Kiper Jr.: Steelers Draft QB Because "It's a Copycat League"

PITTSBURGH -- Adding a quarterback is a revolving trend for the Steelers. The 2020 NFL Draft presents the gift of a deep quarterback class, but with Ben Roethlisberger returning not everyone believes it's a top priority for Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., it's the first position they'll select in the NFL Draft whether it's top of the needs list or not. In his Mock Draft 4.0, Kiper Jr. predicts the Steelers selecting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 49th pick.

Why?

"Well it's a copycat league, Molly," Kiper Jr. explained on ESPN's First Take, Tuesday. "We hear today people say 'oh well we knew Lamar Jackson,' we didn't really know. People had Lamar Jackson being a projection, wondering if he could pass well enough and do complete passes and be a quarterback. Even with the Ravens, remember what he did early on when Joe Flacco was the starter, he was in packages. Of course, after Joe had some struggles and an injury, then all of a sudden Lamar takes over and the rest is history."

Kiper Jr. points out Roethlisberger's successor as the biggest reason to keep the backup quarterback competition strong. With the addition of Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson over the last two years, and the expectation of Joe Burrow joining the AFC North, Pittsburgh needs to stay young and talented.

"You're talking about comparisons, a copycat league; in the same division," Kiper Jr. said. "They know they need a heir-apparent to Big Ben. You've got Joe Burrow coming into this division with the Bengals, you've got Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. You already see what Lamar and Taysom Hill can do. It makes sense for Mike Tomlin to look possibly at Jalen Hurts."

Kiper Jr.'s colleague Dan Orlovsky said earlier this week that he'd like to see the Steelers move back into the first-round to find a quarterback. A position that seems to be becoming a popular choice with Pittsburgh.