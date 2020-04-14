AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Mel Kiper Jr.: Steelers Draft QB Because "It's a Copycat League"

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Adding a quarterback is a revolving trend for the Steelers. The 2020 NFL Draft presents the gift of a deep quarterback class, but with Ben Roethlisberger returning not everyone believes it's a top priority for Pittsburgh. 

According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., it's the first position they'll select in the NFL Draft whether it's top of the needs list or not. In his Mock Draft 4.0, Kiper Jr. predicts the Steelers selecting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 49th pick.  

Why? 

"Well it's a copycat league, Molly," Kiper Jr. explained on ESPN's First Take, Tuesday. "We hear today people say 'oh well we knew Lamar Jackson,' we didn't really know. People had Lamar Jackson being a projection, wondering if he could pass well enough and do complete passes and be a quarterback. Even with the Ravens, remember what he did early on when Joe Flacco was the starter, he was in packages. Of course, after Joe had some struggles and an injury, then all of a sudden Lamar takes over and the rest is history."

Kiper Jr. points out Roethlisberger's successor as the biggest reason to keep the backup quarterback competition strong. With the addition of Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson over the last two years, and the expectation of Joe Burrow joining the AFC North, Pittsburgh needs to stay young and talented. 

"You're talking about comparisons, a copycat league; in the same division," Kiper Jr. said. "They know they need a heir-apparent to Big Ben. You've got Joe Burrow coming into this division with the Bengals, you've got Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. You already see what Lamar and Taysom Hill can do. It makes sense for Mike Tomlin to look possibly at Jalen Hurts."

Kiper Jr.'s colleague Dan Orlovsky said earlier this week that he'd like to see the Steelers move back into the first-round to find a quarterback. A position that seems to be becoming a popular choice with Pittsburgh.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Exclusive Look at Terry Bradshaw's “Celebrity Ghost Stories" Appearance

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer, Terry Bradshaw, joins A&E's "Celebrity Ghost Stories" to reencounter the paranormal experiences he's witnessed on his Oklahoma ranch.

Noah Strackbein

Safety Options For Each of the Steelers' Six Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers lack safety depth and could look to fill that need in the 2020 NFL Draft with plenty of options in each round.

Connor Deitrich

Three Potential Players Steelers Would Love to Fall at Pick 49

With the 2020 NFL Draft now under ten days away, we take a look at three players the Steelers would love to fall to their pick in the second-round.

Donnie Druin

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Proposes Steelers Trade Back into First-Round of NFL Draft

One ESPN analyst believes the Pittsburgh Steelers best move in 2020 NFL Draft would be to trade back into the first-round.

Noah Strackbein

by

Rockinpneumonia

Around The 412 Mailbag: J.J. Watt Trade, Steelers Draft Plans, and More

From finding the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback successor to trade possibilities and more, Around The 412 answers all your questions in this week's mailbag episode.

Around The 412

Steelers Sign Former Penn State, XFL WR Saeed Blacknall

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with former XFL and Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall.

Noah Strackbein

Ranking the Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Needs

Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers draft come April 23-25? With remaining gaps in the roster, their draft board is becoming clearer by the day.

Noah Strackbein

Contest: Predict the Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Class

Test your knowledge of the Pittsburgh Steelers draft plans by predicting their 2020 NFL Draft class.

Noah Strackbein

Eli Rogers Posts Heartfelt Picture to Steelers Fans in Hope of Return

Eli Rogers wants another chance to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he's asking the fans to show their support.

Noah Strackbein

by

sansottav

The Road Less Traveled: An Inside Look at one FCS Player's Journey to the NFL Draft

Despite cancelled pro days and missed combine invites, the life of a small school player entering the draft goes down a road less traveled.

Donnie Druin