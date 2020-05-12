AllSteelers
You Can Actually Bet on Antonio Brown Being Monday Night Football's New Commentator

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- We have left the time of betting where Antonio Brown will play in 2020 and entered a time when he might be in front of the camera. 

Brown, who has yet to find a new home in the NFL since being released by the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2019 season, doesn't look to have a promising return ahead of him. Still on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the wide receiver is facing a possible suspension whenever/if ever he returns. 

So, instead of predicting who he'll play for next, the odds makers decided to fill him into other gambling books for the offseason. 

Their first one - Monday Night Football commentating. 

On SportsBetting.ag's MNF color commentator book, Brown has +10,000 odds to be selected as the new host of ESPN's broadcast. 

Brown sits at the bottom of the list, which is led by former quarterback Brian Griese. Followed by Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Matt Hasselbeck at +500, there's a significant gap between believing ESPN hires from within and reaches out to AB. 

It's not a bet most would be willing to take, but Brown does have plenty of experience on camera. He was always a fan favorite with touchdown celebrations, and has gotten plenty of action during his free agency time by posting on Instagram live. 

Latest rumors have Brown being a possible signing with the Baltimore Ravens. The. wideout posted a picture of himself in a Ravens uniform on social media, last month, and the rumors of Baltimore considering him haven't been denied by team general manager Eric DeCosta. 

If the Ravens don't decide to add him to their roster, a move behind the television desk might be his next option.

