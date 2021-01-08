GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Steelers Earn 2 First-Team, 1 Second-Team All-Pro Selections

Three Pittsburgh Steelers were selected to this year's All-Pro teams.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive end Cameron Heyward were named to the 2020 All-Pro teams. 

Watt and Fitzpatrick were named First-Team All-Pros. This is the second consecutive year both Steelers earned first-team honors. 

Watt finished the regular season leading the NFL in sacks (15), tackles for loss (23) and quarterback hits (41). He was named as the team's MVP for the second year in a row. 

Fitzpatrick added 79 tackles, four interceptions and a touchdown to his resume. 

Heyward was named to Second-Team All-Pro after earning First-Team honors in 2019. The defensive captain recorded 54 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He also registered his first NFL interception. 

The All-Pro teams are voted on by the Associated Press. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15084589_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Earn 2 First-Team, 1 Second-Team All-Pro Selections

Untitled design (39)
Podcasts

Podcast: Steelers-Browns Part 3 Won't Be Close

USATSI_15376380_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers Activate Eric Ebron Off COVID-19 List

USATSI_15288442_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Denied Permission to Host Fans in Playoff Opener

412 logo
Podcasts

Around The 412: Let the Playoffs Begin

USATSI_15180042_168388034_lowres
GM Report

NFL Awards Predictions: Steelers' T.J. Watt Walks Away a Winner

USATSI_11543029_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce Naming Rights Extension for Heinz Field

USATSI_15391233_168388034_lowres
GM Report

NFL Playoff Predictions: Steelers One of Two AFC North Teams to Advance

USATSI_13648393_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Cam Sutton Gets Another Chance to Show Steelers He Should Be Re-Signed