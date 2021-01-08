Steelers Earn 2 First-Team, 1 Second-Team All-Pro Selections

Three Pittsburgh Steelers were selected to this year's All-Pro teams.

PITTSBURGH -- On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive end Cameron Heyward were named to the 2020 All-Pro teams.

Watt and Fitzpatrick were named First-Team All-Pros. This is the second consecutive year both Steelers earned first-team honors.

Watt finished the regular season leading the NFL in sacks (15), tackles for loss (23) and quarterback hits (41). He was named as the team's MVP for the second year in a row.

Fitzpatrick added 79 tackles, four interceptions and a touchdown to his resume.

Heyward was named to Second-Team All-Pro after earning First-Team honors in 2019. The defensive captain recorded 54 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He also registered his first NFL interception.

The All-Pro teams are voted on by the Associated Press.

