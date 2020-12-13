Steelers Clinch 2020 Playoff Berth

GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Following the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, the Steelers have clinched their postseason berth for the first time since 2017. 

The Steelers remain a half-game ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. A loss would put them behind Kansas City with three games remaining in the regular season. 

This is the first time the Steelers have made the postseason since 2017. It's their 31st playoff berth since the 1970 NFL merger and the ninth under head coach Mike Tomlin. 

The Steelers started the season 11-0, the best start in franchise history, before losing to the Washington Football Team. Their defense will also be looking for a record of their own. If they record a sack against the Bills, they'll break the NFL record for most consecutive games with a sack (70). 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

