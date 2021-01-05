GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Two Steelers Named as 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Two former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization will move on as finalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
PITTSBURGH -- Two members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been announced as finalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. 

Guard Alan Faneca and former scout Bill Nunn will move one step closer to Canton, Ohio. 

Faneca, a six-time finalist, was the Steelers first-round draft pick in 1998. He finished his career after 13 NFL seasons, 10 of which were in Pittsburgh, including nine Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl XL championship. 

Nunn served multiple roles within the Pittsburg Steelers organization, starting in 1967 and then from 1969-2014. He joined the Steelers as a scout in 1968 after a newspaper career. Nunn was a member of the Inaugural Class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

He has been named a finalist as a contributor. 

The Hall of Fame selection committee will hold their annual meeting the Saturday before the Super Bowl, where they will decide the five class members for the 2021 year. They'll announce the inductees during the 'NFL Honors' show later that evening.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend will take place Aug. 5-8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys during the Hall of Fame Game after it was rescheduled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Class of 2020 will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 7, and the Class of 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell will be inducted as members of the 2020 class. Bill Nunn was selected as a Contributor Finalist for the 2021 Class. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

