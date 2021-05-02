Steelers Add 8 Undrafted Rookies Following NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add more secondary help and two wide receivers by signing eight undrafted rookies following the 2021 NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with eight undrafted free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft.

It was an eventful draft for the Steelers. With nine picks, a trade into the fifth round and the addition of some big names like Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh added plenty of talent to their roster. But they weren't done yet.

Following the draft, the Steelers agreed to terms with eight more players:

Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

Calvin Bundage, LB, Oklahoma State

Rico Bussey, WR, Hawaii

Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke

Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State

Donovan Stiner, S, Florida

Lamont Wade, S, Penn State

Jamar Watson, LB, Kentucky

Brown and Wade were linked to the Steelers throughout the draft process as potential late-round picks, but Pittsburgh was able to add them post-draft instead.

In 2020, Brown had five interceptions in seven games. He's assumed to be a slot corner but will likely use his versatility to become more of a Swiss army knife in the NFL.

Wade is a Pennsylvania native from just outside of Pittsburgh. A dynamic player, the former Nittany Lion adds defensive and special teams help to the team, improving his resume with five kick returns for 192 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown in 2020.

Watson finished his career with 18.5 sacks, ranking fifth in Kentucky's record books. Oklahoma State's Bundage adds 11.5 sacks, providing strong pass-rush ability from two undrafted rookies.

Bussey and McKoy were added to the roster after the Steelers didn't select a wide receiver for the first time since 2011. They'll join a star-studded receiver room of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud and James Washington.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.