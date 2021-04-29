Steelers, Mason Rudolph Agree to Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping Mason Rudolph for another year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a one-year contract extension with quarterback Mason Rudolph, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Rudolph, 25, is now signed through the 2022 season. The former third-round pick has started nine games for the Steelers, winning five and throwing for 2,089 yards and 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Rudolph is still consider a possibility to replace Ben Roethlisberger after the future Hall of Famer retires. Roethlisberger's new contract runs through the end of the 2021 season, but there's still belief he could return following the season.

Due to the cancelation of the preseason in 2020, Rudolph's portfolio didn't grow much last season. He started Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, and nearly led the team to a comeback win over their AFC North rival. He'll be watched heavily by the team during this year's preseason/camp.

The Steelers also re-signed quarterback Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal and signed former firt-round pick Dwayne Haskins to a one-year deal.

