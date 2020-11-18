SI.com
Ben Roethlisberger Named Week 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10. 

In a strange and unusual week, the Steelers quarterback stepped into Heinz Field in Week 10 and completed 27 passes for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns. All without practice. 

Roethlisberger was placed on the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list last Tuesday after being considered "high risk" contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who received a positive COVID-19 Monday morning. 

Roethlisberger spent the week preparing from home, working with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada through Zoom calls and text messages. 

"My body enjoyed the week off. My mind, from teaching pre-k, did not enjoy the week off," Roethlisberger said Saturday. "It was fun to be home with [the family], but I definitely missed the guys."

Roethlisberger and the other three Steelers labeled "high risk" contact returned to the team on Saturday for a walkthrough. It was the only in-helmet perspective they received throughout the week. 

The quarterback then walked into the stadium on Sunday and led the Steelers to their 9th win, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 36-10. 

Roethlisberger is the second Steeler to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Chase Claypool received the award in Week 5. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

