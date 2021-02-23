Report: Meeting Between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger ‘Went Well’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to reduce Ben Roethlisberger’s $41 million cap hit before committing to the quarterback this season.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly met with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger regarding his salary cap situation.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Roethlisberger met with team President Art Rooney II, and things “went well.”

Roethlisberger is currently taking on a $41.25 million cap hit for the 2021 season. The Steelers are currently $10 million over the $180 salary cap floor.

Pittsburgh began their process to lower their cap hits, restructuring defensive captain Cameron Heyward’s contract. The move saved them roughly $7 million. Heyward base salary and roster bonus were converted into a signing bonus. He’ll still make $10.5 million this season.

General manager Kevin Colbert addressed Roethlisberger’s situation in his offseason conference call, saying work needs to be done with his contract.

"Hopefully there is a way that we can try to figure out and try to do what's best for the organization and do what's best for Ben," Colbert said. "Hopefully, he will see that and feel the same way we do but there is a lot of work that needs to be done not only with Ben but our whole unrestricted free-agent class and our whole cap situation as well."

If Roethlisberger retires, the Steelers would only take on a $22 million cap hit this season. If they extend his contract, the cap hit will be roughly $27.125.

The Steelers have until March 17 to be in compliance with the salary cap.

