Bengals Now Have 11 Players on IR Prior to Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in a game that could decide the winner of the AFC North.

A win for the Steelers and they've claimed the crown for the division after two years of missing the postseason. This comes one week after Pittsburgh earned their place in the 2020 postseason following a Miami Dolphins' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers shouldn't have a difficult road ahead once they arrive in Cincinnati. Heading into Week 15, the Bengals have a lengthy list of players dealing with injuries or already holding a spot on the Injured Reserve list.

As of Thursday, the Bengals IR includes the following:

DT Geno Atkins

CB Tony Brown

QB Joe Burrow

RB Joe Mixon

DE DJ Reader

WR John Ross

WR Auden Tate

TE C.J. Uzomah

CB Trae Waynes

OL Jonah Williams

DT Renell Wren

The Steelers will be without both starting inside linebackers again in Week 15. Vince Williams will need to miss another game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Robert Spillane remains on IR with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh also placed guard Matt Feiler on IR following Week 14 in Buffalo. Feiler will miss the remainder of the regular season with a pectoral injury.

Rookie Kevin Dotson, tackle Chuks Okorafor, running back James Conner and safety Terrell Edmunds are all dealing with injuries that could sideline them throughout the practice week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not rule any of the four out against the Bengals but does expect them to miss days throughout the week.

The Steelers are also hoping to receive cornerback Joe Haden back from concussion protocol. The team's practice video from Wednesday showed Haden dressed and on the field with the team.

The Steelers will travel from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals Monday night. This is their last primetime game of the regular season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.