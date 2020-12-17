GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Bengals Now Have 11 Players on IR Prior to Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face a depleted Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 15.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in a game that could decide the winner of the AFC North.

A win for the Steelers and they've claimed the crown for the division after two years of missing the postseason. This comes one week after Pittsburgh earned their place in the 2020 postseason following a Miami Dolphins' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers shouldn't have a difficult road ahead once they arrive in Cincinnati. Heading into Week 15, the Bengals have a lengthy list of players dealing with injuries or already holding a spot on the Injured Reserve list.

As of Thursday, the Bengals IR includes the following:

  • DT Geno Atkins
  • CB Tony Brown
  • QB Joe Burrow
  • RB Joe Mixon
  • DE DJ Reader
  • WR John Ross
  • WR Auden Tate
  • TE C.J. Uzomah
  • CB Trae Waynes
  • OL Jonah Williams
  • DT Renell Wren

The Steelers will be without both starting inside linebackers again in Week 15. Vince Williams will need to miss another game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Robert Spillane remains on IR with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh also placed guard Matt Feiler on IR following Week 14 in Buffalo. Feiler will miss the remainder of the regular season with a pectoral injury.

Rookie Kevin Dotson, tackle Chuks Okorafor, running back James Conner and safety Terrell Edmunds are all dealing with injuries that could sideline them throughout the practice week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not rule any of the four out against the Bengals but does expect them to miss days throughout the week.

The Steelers are also hoping to receive cornerback Joe Haden back from concussion protocol. The team's practice video from Wednesday showed Haden dressed and on the field with the team.

The Steelers will travel from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals Monday night. This is their last primetime game of the regular season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_10181528_168388034_lowres
News

Former Ravens RB Dies of Heart Attack at Age 28

USATSI_13410496_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Now Have 11 Players on IR Prior to Steelers Game

USATSI_15313052_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Water Overboard, but the Steelers Ship Hasn't Sunk

USATSI_15312984_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Playoff Scenario: AFC North Title Could Come in Week 15

USATSI_15224253_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Shuts Down Reports of 'Significant' Knee Injuries

Ben
GM Report

Druin Mailbag: Tomlin's Accountability, Fixing the Steelers Offense and More

USATSI_15170452_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Cam Heyward Named Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Finalist

USATSI_13548557_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Week 15 Injuries Now Include James Conner, Terrell Edmunds

USATSI_13738114_168388034_lowres
GM Report

70 and Counting: Looking Back at the Steelers Record-Setting Sack Streak