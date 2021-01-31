GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Wife of Late Steelers Owner Dan Rooney Passes Away

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of Patricia Rooney Saturday night.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans are mourning the loss of Patricia Rooney, wife of late Ambassador Dan Rooney, who passed away Saturday night. She was 88. 

Rooney was the mother of nine children, including Steelers president Art Rooney II. 

"My family and I are mourning the passing of my mother, Patricia," Rooney II said in a statement. "She helped raise nine children while supporting my father's career with the Steelers and his time as Ambassador to Ireland. It is a sad day for our family.

"My mother meant so much to not only all of us in the family, but she gave so much of her time and energy helping those in need in the Pittsburgh community. She will leave a lasting impression on so many people and organizations in our area, especially the Salvation Army and many organizations in the North Side of Pittsburgh, where my parents called home.

"We will celebrate her life and the memories we have of her during this challenging time for our family. We appreciate everyone with your thoughts and prayers."

Rooney was born on the North Side of Pittsburgh and attended Pitt. Her and Mr. Rooney were married 65 years before his passing in 2017. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement, calling Rooney "one of the most passionate football fans you could ever meet." 

"Patricia represented the Rooney family and Steelers with extraordinary grace, dignity and integrity," Goodell and his wife Jane said in a statement. "Patricia was passionately devoted to her family, the wonderful family she and Dan raised and adored, the Pittsburgh community and the Steelers organization. She was also one of the most passionate football fans you could ever meet and very proud of the number of female fans around the world.

"We will greatly miss her as will many people whose lives she touched throughout her community, and the NFL."

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the funeral arrangements are private. There will be a memorial mass at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservator or a charity of the donor's choice.

