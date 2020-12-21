Steelers Hall of Famer Kevin Greene Dead at 58

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene passed away on Monday at the age of 58, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Greene spent three of his 15 years in the NFL with the Steelers, from 1993-1995. Greene made a pair of Pro Bowls in Pittsburgh, starting 48 games and racking up 35.5 sacks, including a league-leading 14 in 1994.

Greene was drafted in the fifth-round out of Auburn by the Los Angeles Rams in 1985. He finished his career with 160 sacks, which still ranks third in league history. He spent a majority of his career with the Rams before heading to Pittsburgh, the Panthers and the 49ers.

Greene coached for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets from 2008-2018. This included the Packers' Super Bowl XLV win over the Steelers.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker released in a statement. "I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory."

Steelers president Art Rooney II also released a statement, saying, "We lost an amazing player and person."

