Le'Veon Bell Signs With Chiefs

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell's free agency didn't last long. After hitting the open market on Tuesday following his release from the New York Jets, Bell signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news, followed by a welcome tweet from Bell. The former Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers running back told Chiefs Kingdom, "thank you for the opportunity."

Bell's time in New York last just 19 months. After sitting out the 2018 season with the Steelers, he signed a 4-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets. The team reportedly tried to trade Bell, but after being unsuccessful, they opted to cut him. 

Bell is still owed $6 million from the Jets for the 2020 season. 

In five years with the Steelers, Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns while catching 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven touchdowns. The 2013 second-round pick represented Pittsburgh in three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.  

Noah Strackbein

