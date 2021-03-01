Steelers Bolster Running Game in Latest Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers fix their running game in this latest mock draft.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are determined to fix their offensive line/running problems in 2021.

After a disastrous showing in 2020, the Steelers understand the need to rebuild their ground attack. In their approach to doing so, they'll focus on the offensive line to build a strong foundation for whoever runs the ball this season.

According to NFL Draft Bible, that'll start in the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers stay at pick No. 24 and select Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown to start off the draft.

"With Maurkice Pouncey's retirement, pending free agent status of Alejandro Villanueva and injury to Zach Banner, the Steelers are in serious need of offensive line help. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown possesses the highest upside of any offensive lineman in the 2021 class outside of Penei Sewell. Blessed with outstanding length and athleticism, he projects as a high-level starter at either left or right tackle."

The Steelers would utilize Brown at left tackle with Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner occupying the right side.

Pittsburgh then returns in the second round to select interior offensive lineman Josh Myers out of Ohio State. Myers' ability to play across the inside of the line can provide depth at guard while also being the front-runner to replace Maurkice Pouncey at center.

Finally, the Steelers draft a running back in the third round of Draft Bible's mock, selecting North Carolina's Michael Carter with pick 87.

The Steelers aren't expected to resign James Conner this offseason. Carter would enter a running back room with Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.