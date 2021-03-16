Steelers' Matt Feiler Agrees to Deal With Chargers

Offensive lineman Matt Feiler will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the second free agent to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Feiler will sign a three-year, $21 million deal with the Chargers. The lineman played both right tackle and left guard during his time with the Steelers and could be used at either position in LA.

Feiler came to Pittsburgh in 2016 and stepped into a starting role to replace an injured Marcus Gilbert at right guard. The Steelers moved on from Gilbert that offseason, promoting Feiler to their starter.

In 2020, Feiler transitioned to right guard and the Steelers tried to replace Ramon Foster. He played and started in 13 games, missing three weeks with a pectoral injury.

The Steelers will turn to second-year guard Kevin Dotson to fill their offensive line. Dotson started four games in his rookie season, stepping in for Feiler during his injury.

The Steelers also lost linebacker Bud Dupree during the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period. Teams can officially sign players to contracts on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

