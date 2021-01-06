Steelers Announce Naming Rights Extension for Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and The Kraft Heinz Company announced on Wednesday that they will extend the naming rights of Heinz Field for one year.

The one-year extension will guarantee the Steelers and Pitt Panthers will operate under the home field Heinz Field through the 2021 season. This comes at the end of the team's 20-year partnership with the company when the stadium opened its doors in 2001.

"We have enjoyed a tremendous and beneficial partnership with The Kraft Heinz Company since Heinz Field opened in 2001," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "We are appreciative of the support Kraft Heinz has given the Steelers and the North Shore over the past 20 years with many marquee events taking place at Heinz Field."

Heinz Field has been host of 13 playoff games, including four AFC Championships. The Steelers hold a 116-43-1 record at the stadium and an 8-5 postseason record.

