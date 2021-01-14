Steelers Part Ways With 3 Coaches, Including OC Randy Fichtner

PITTSBURGH -- A decision many believed was coming, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided not to renew the expired contract of offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Fichtner has been with the Steelers organization since 2007, when he started as a wide receivers coach. He took over as quarterbacks coach from 2010-2017 before becoming the team's offensive coordinator.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Wednesday following the Steelers' playoff loss. During his press conference, Tomlin didn't deny the possibility of changing coordinators this offseason.

"Change is a part of our business," said Tomlin. "I'll acknowledge the possibility for that. We are just beginning the process of having those types of meaty discussions that usually produce changes or non-changes. And so, it is that time of year. I anticipate those discussions happening and happening rather soon as we plot a course to move forward."

The Steelers finished dead-last in rushing yards this season with 1,351 yards, averaging just 3.6 YPC. As they lost five of their final six games, they failed to score more than 20 points in four of those six.

The Steelers have also decided not to renew contracts with offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley.

Sarrett was hired in 2012 by Tomlin. He took over as the team's offensive line coach in 2018 following the departure of Mike Munchak.

Bradley has been the Steelers' defensive backs coach since 2018.

"I want to thank all three of the coaches for their commitment and dedication to the Pittsburgh Steelers," Tomlin said. "They have all played integral roles in our success and I am appreciative of their efforts. Personally, Randy and I have been in Pittsburgh since I hired him in 2007, but our relationship began well before that. He has been a friend of mine for years and wish his family nothing but the best, and I am eternally grateful for our relationship both on and off the field."

