Steelers Select Quincy Roche in Sixth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

With pick number 216 in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Quincy Roche.

Roche was a graduate transfer from Temple before eventually finding his way to Miami (FL). Roche amassed 45 total tackles last season, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks before sitting out Miami's bowl game. During his time at Temple, he was named the AAC's Defensive Player of the Year, ranking eighth in the FBS with 13 sacks during his junior season.

Roche made an appearance at the 2021 Senior Bowl as well prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. Roche is nothing short of a stat-sheet stuffer, and he will look to continue that production at the next level.

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible: "While Roche does contribute in the run game, he can refine this part of his skill set by showing more effort. There are far too many times it seems as if he is taking run plays off. He may be exclusive to a standup rusher role from a 3-4 alignment with his lack of length and functional strength. More of a technician than superb athlete, Roche is not a player that should be navigating space a lot in coverage. He may lack the traits to impact the game on a full time basis, serving more of a situational rush role at the next level especially early on. At the end of the day, the NFL loves pass rushers and Roche clearly fits the bill. With his combination of technique, pass-rush plan and smoothness around the track, Roche will provide valuable reps on third downs in the ever-evolving passing league."

How he fits: Roche is able to come in immediately and provide valuable depth behind Pittsburgh's two pass-rushers in Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. Roche may find himself as a rotational piece on third downs or to spell either starter for a breather with potential to build himself as a valuable pass-rusher for Pittsburgh down the road.

