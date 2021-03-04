Steelers Save Over $15 Million With New Ben Roethlisberger Contract

Ben Roethlisberger took a pay cut in efforts to help the Pittsburgh Steelers build for the 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saved themselves $15.3 million in 2021 by signing Ben Roethlisberger to a new deal.

Roethlisberger, who was set to take on a $41.25 million cap hit this season, agreed to lower his pay from $19 million to $14 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's a one-year deal, but his cash payout will run through 2022.

The deal includes the utilization of a signing bonus ($12.925 million) and a minimum base salary ($1.075 million) for the 2021 season. It also includes four voidable years, allowing money to be moved as far back as 2025.

The move will put the Steelers above the expected $185 million salary cap for the season. With Maurkice Pouncey and Vance McDonald retiring, along with Cameron Heyward's contract restructure, the Steelers will be just under the NFL's cap.

The Steelers still have over 20 free agents this offseason, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Names like Mike Hilton and Zach Banner are also expected to be high priorities for them to resign.

