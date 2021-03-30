GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Sign Lineman, Running Back to One-Year Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two former starter to their roster, signing a guard and running back to one-year deals.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding two more players to their summer roster, signing offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and running back Kalen Ballage to one-year deals. 

Coward, 26, came into the NFL as a defensive lineman as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Old Dominion. He's spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears, transitioning to the offensive line. 

Coward has played in 29 games the last two seasons, starting 10 in 2019 and five in 2020. 

Ballage came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Since then, he's bounced around, joining the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers throughout the 2020 season. 

In 35 games, including eight starts, Ballage has tallied 201 carries for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career. He also has 52 receptions for 285 yards.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15225389_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Lineman, Running Back to One-Year Deals

Bell
GM Report

Le'Veon Bell Won't Help Steelers Solve Rushing Problems

2020_Practice_0917kr_0371
News

Steelers Plan to Use Cam Sutton at Outside Corner

USATSI_15214389_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Punter Jordan Berry

2020_Practice_1112kr_0148
News

Sounds Like Robert Spillane is Steelers' Guy at ILB, He Just Didn't Say It

2020_Practice_1030kr_0483
News

Steelers' Robert Spillane Leaves High Praise For Vince Williams

USATSI_15175244_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Post-Free Agency Mock Draft: Offensive Focus Includes 3rd Round Trade With Jets

USATSI_13853010_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Report: Tyson Alualu Headed Back to Steelers on Two-Year Deal