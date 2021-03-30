Steelers Sign Lineman, Running Back to One-Year Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two former starter to their roster, signing a guard and running back to one-year deals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding two more players to their summer roster, signing offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and running back Kalen Ballage to one-year deals.

Coward, 26, came into the NFL as a defensive lineman as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Old Dominion. He's spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears, transitioning to the offensive line.

Coward has played in 29 games the last two seasons, starting 10 in 2019 and five in 2020.

Ballage came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Since then, he's bounced around, joining the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers throughout the 2020 season.

In 35 games, including eight starts, Ballage has tallied 201 carries for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career. He also has 52 receptions for 285 yards.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.