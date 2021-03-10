GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Sign WR/Return Specialist Ray-Ray McCloud

The Pittsburgh Steelers add depth at wide receiver, signing Ray-Ray McCloud.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue adding to their roster, signing wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McCloud came to Pittsburgh near the end of training camp last summer and secured a spot on the 53-man roster. He played in all 16 games, starting two, and adding 20 receptions for 77 yards to his career total. 

McCloud also worked as the Steelers' main return man, taking 29 punts for 298 yards and 28 kick returns for 646 yards. 

The Steelers have signed three players in the last week to one-year deals. McCloud joins Marcus Allen and J.C. Hassenauer as the latest re-signings by the team. 

Pittsburgh is roughly $5 million over the $182.5 million salary cap set on Wednesday. After signing McCloud, they have 20 free agents set to hit the open market on March 17.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15204585_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign WR/Return Specialist Ray-Ray McCloud

USATSI_15423243_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Best First-Round Fit: Najee Harris is 'Next Franco Harris'

USATSI_15063365_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Finalizes Salary Cap for 2021

USATSI_15391233_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Druin Mailbag: JuJu's Future, Steelers' Dream Draft Scenario, Watt's Next Contract and More

USATSI_15391623_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign LB Marcus Allen

USATSI_15090780_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Report: Steelers Inform Bud Dupree He Won't Be Franchise Tagged

USATSI_15142990_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers' Bud Dupree Named Most Overrated Edge Rusher Free Agent

USATSI_14294856_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Why is Mike Hilton Counting Down Like the Steelers Aren't Signing Him?