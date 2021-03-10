Steelers Sign WR/Return Specialist Ray-Ray McCloud

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue adding to their roster, signing wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McCloud came to Pittsburgh near the end of training camp last summer and secured a spot on the 53-man roster. He played in all 16 games, starting two, and adding 20 receptions for 77 yards to his career total.

McCloud also worked as the Steelers' main return man, taking 29 punts for 298 yards and 28 kick returns for 646 yards.

The Steelers have signed three players in the last week to one-year deals. McCloud joins Marcus Allen and J.C. Hassenauer as the latest re-signings by the team.

Pittsburgh is roughly $5 million over the $182.5 million salary cap set on Wednesday. After signing McCloud, they have 20 free agents set to hit the open market on March 17.

