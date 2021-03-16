Steelers Re-Sign Tackle Zach Banner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their second free agent, welcoming back offensive tackle Zach Banner.

PITTSBURGH -- Zach Banner and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a new contract, the tackle announced on social media.

Banner will sign his third contract with the Steelers since joining team in 2018. The 27-year-old said in the video, "Pittsburgh is my home," before discussing the team's goal to win a Super Bowl.

The deal is two-years, $9.5 million with a $3.25 million signing bonus.

A former practice squad member, Banner worked his way into a jumbo tackle role during the 2019 season. He quickly became a fan favorite for his extra effort during the Steelers victory formations. "Number 72 is reporting as eligible" remains one of the most recognized phrases surrounding the team.

Banner tweeted out a gif of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson prior to the news breaking. He announced on Twitter earlier in the offseason that he was staying away from social media until his contract was renewed.

Chuks Okorafor, Banner and Anthony Coyle are the only three tackles on the Steelers' roster. Banner won a position battle for right tackle over Okorafor last summer before tearing his ACL in the team's first game of the season.

The Steelers lost offensive lineman Matt Feiler to the Los Angeles Chargers. Banner joins cornerback Cam Sutton as the first members of the team to be re-signed since the beginning of the legal tampering period.

Teams can officially sign players on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

