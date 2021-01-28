Steelers' T.J. Watt Named 101 Awards Defensive Player of the Year

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker joins names like Troy Polamalu and Joe Greene as winners of the award.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is still waiting to hear if the NFL has named him the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, but he did pick up an award on the way.

101 Awards has named Watt their DPOY for the 2020 season. Watt joins his brother, J.J., a four-time winner of the award, as the only siblings to ever win the award.

The award is chosen by a national selection committee that includes 101 national media that cover the NFL. The award will be presented to Watt during their virtual gala on March 6, 2021.

Watt became the third player to record 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 40 quarterback hits in the last 15 seasons. He was named the Steelers 2020 MVP, selected by his teammates. This was his second-consecutive year as the award winner.

Watt also joins Troy Polamalu (2010), James Harrison (2008), Carnell Lake (1997), Greg Lloyd (1994), Rod Woodson (1993), Jack Lambert (1976), Mel Blount (1975), and Joe Greene (1972, 74) as fellow Steelers to win the 101 Awards Defensive Player of the Year.

"T.J. is visiting from another planet, to be quite honest with you," said head coach Mike Tomlin. "He has freakishly unique talent coupled with freakishly unique work habits and mindset, and it produces what you guys witness every week, which in my opinion, is Defensive Player of the Year quality."

