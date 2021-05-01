Steelers Plan to Use Isaiahh Loudermilk on Defensive Line, Not Edge

The Pittsburgh Steelers shut down debates on where their fifth-round pick will play on the defensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up with the Miami Dolphins to select Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the pick, opened a debate on where Loudermilk would play in the NFL. A 280-pound lineman, the rookie has the build of a inside defender but the Steelers' need for depth on the outside started the dialog on whether or not he would make the transition.

Loudermilk said he'll play anywhere the Steelers need him to.

"Wherever they feel they want me when I get there, I'm comfortable playing any position," Loudermilk said. "I feel like that's what helped me at Wisconsin. I was able to move along the line - inside, outside, five-tech. We talked about getting my weight a little bit back up so I'm assuming d-line, but I'll be ready for anything."

Loudermilk lost nearly 20 pounds during his NFL Draft preparation, but says he's back around the 280-290 mark. He also said he feels most comfortable playing at that weight, which is typically better-suited for interior lineman.

Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar confirmed the Steelers' thought that Loudermilk will play end over edge.

"Isaiahh is a defensive lineman," Dunbar said. "He's going to play anything from a five-technique to a zero nose."

