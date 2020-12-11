Steelers TE Vance McDonald's 'I Am Legend' Quarantine Experience

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was the first member of the team to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during the regular season.

At about 1 a.m. the morning after the Steelers' Week 9 game with the Dallas Cowboys, McDonald received a phone call from the team's head training telling him he tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald, who lives on a farm with his family, decided his best option was to quarantine himself in an "out building" on his property. So, for 14 days, McDonald met his wife, when needed, for supplies that would get him through quarantine.

"We made this little checkpoint where she's running out food, underwear, whatever it is I need," McDonald said.

He wasn't alone, though. Prior to discovering his positive test, McDonald adopted one of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's German Shepard puppies. And in critical times, the two became closer than McDonald thought they would.

"I love Will Smith, so that movie I Am Legend, it was just me and my German Shepard just moving throughout the farm by myself," McDonald laughed. "I started talking to him like he was like my friend.

McDonald eventually tested negative for COVID-19 and was returned to his family and the Steelers' facility. And although he says he can joke about it now but, "at the time it was miserable because I couldn't see my family for 16 days. I couldn't come in here for 16 days, but I made it through it and I'm a survivor," the Steelers tight end said with a smile.

Watch McDonald recreate his entire quarantine experience in the video above.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.